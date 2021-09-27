NCAA Football Week 5 Opening Line Report

The dynamic of the college football landscape changed over the weekend as notable underdogs won against heavy chalk. The Bowling Green Falcons knocked off the Minnesota Golden Gophers as +30.5 underdogs. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were +6.5 ‘dogs but used 31 fourth-quarter points to get past the Wisconsin Badgers. The Baylor Bears stymied the Iowa State Cyclones’ two-point conversion attempt with 24 seconds to go, securing the 31-29 victory as +7 home underdogs. We’ve got more of the same to look forward to in Week 5, and we’re here to get you prepped with our opening line report.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Badgers -110|Wolverines -110

Spread: Badgers -0.5 (-110)|Wolverines +0.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 Over -106| Under -114

Odds to Win the National Championship: Badgers +20000|Wolverines +4000

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines Opening Line Analysis

The Week 5 schedule is highlighted by a crucial Big Ten contest between the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan Wolverines. Wisconsin is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Notre Dame while the Wolverines are riding a four-game winning streak to start the season. This will be Michigan’s stiffest test of the young season, after taking on three non-conference opponents through the first four weeks. Keep your eye on this line to see whether the betting market has lost faith in the Badgers.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Cincinnati Bearcats, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Fighting Irish +112|Bearcats -138

Spread: Fighting Irish +2.5 (-110)|Bearcats -2.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5 Over -115| Under -104

Odds to Win the National Championship: Fighting Irish +6000|Bearcats +4000

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Opening Line Analysis

We have another exciting top-25 matchup to look forward to when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Cincinnati Bearcats renew acquaintances in South Bend. The Fighting Irish open as underdogs for the second straight week, priced as more modest +2.5 favorites against the Bearcats. Notre Dame is in a similar position to last week, taking another top-25 ranked team. However, they have home-field advantage in this week’s game, compared to the neutral site location against the Badgers. The Bearcats and Fighting Irish can sling it, and early money suggests that this total will be on the move before kick-off.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Arkansas Razorbacks, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bulldogs -1400|Razorbacks +760

Spread: Bulldogs -18.5 (-110)|Razorbacks +18.5 (-110)

Total: 48.5 Over -114| Under -106

Odds to Win the National Championship: Bulldogs +175|Razorbacks +20000

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Opening Line Analysis

The Georgia Bulldogs have legitimate National Championship aspirations, while the Arkansas Razorbacks have taken the college football world by storm this season. The Razorbacks have marquee wins against Texas and seventh-ranked Texas A&M this season but will have their most challenging game of the season against Georgia. The Bulldogs have moved into a tie with the Alabama Crimson Tide for the best odds to win the CFB playoff, but they have a hefty number to cover on Saturday. They can improve to 4-1 against the spread if they cover the -18.5 line on Saturday.

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Bowling Green Falcons, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Golden Flashes -800|Falcons +520

Spread: Golden Flashes -16.5 (-108)|Falcons +16.5 (-112)

Total: 55.5 Over -112| Under -108

Odds to Win the National Championship: Golden Flashes N/A|Falcons N/A

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Bowling Green Falcons Opening Line Analysis

This isn’t the most glamorous matchup on the betting board, but this is one to keep an eye on. The Bowling Green Falcons defense is the second-best unit in the MAC this season, and they are fresh off their surprising Week 4 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Kent State is 1-3 this season, with the worst defensive metrics in the MAC after playing three of their first four games on the road. We could see this line shift in favor of the Falcons and the total shift towards the under.