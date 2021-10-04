NCAA Football Week 6 Opening Line Report

More than a few teams saw their college football playoff hopes go up in smoke. #3 Oregon, #8 Arkansas, #9 Notre Dame, and #10 Florida lost in Week 5. Those losses all but end any realistic chances those teams have at making the four-team playoff in January. Keep a close eye on the Big Ten the rest of the way. There are five teams currently ranked in the top 11, and how that division shakes out over the coming weeks will go a long way to determining which team, if any, gets the nod for the playoffs. We’re sifting through the opening lines from FanDuel Sportsbook, highlighting curious numbers and lines worth monitoring.

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Iowa Hawkeyes, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Nittany Lions+116|Hawkeyes -144

Spread: Nittany Lions+2.5 (-102)|Hawkeyes -2.5 (-120)

Total: 41.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Nittany Lions +4000|Hawkeyes +4000

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Opening Line Analysis

Speaking of the Big Ten, look at this juicy matchup that is scheduled for Week 6. The third-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes host the fourth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions during the late-afternoon slate of college football games. These are the two lowest-scoring defenses in the Big Ten, and that’s reflected in the modest 41.5 point total. Early money has come in on the Hawkeyes, bumping them up to -2.5 (-120) favorites, and it will be interesting to see if this line moves onto the key number of 3 as we progress throughout the week. Consider also, the winner of this one should also see their National Championship odds move up, so buy now before the price changes.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bulldogs -900|Tigers +570

Spread: Bulldogs -14.5 (-110)|Tigers +14.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5 Over -105| Under -115

Odds to Win the National Championship: Bulldogs +175|Tigers +20000

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers Opening Line Analysis

This line clearly illustrates the divide between the SEC playoff hopefuls and the rest of the division. The Auburn Tigers, whose only loss came to third-ranked Penn State, are +14.5 underdogs at home to the Georgia Bulldogs. No defense has been better than the Bulldogs this season, and the Tigers will have to match wits if they hope to stay in the contest. Early money has come in on the under, and that should continue throughout the week. The Tigers could also be an attractive bet on the other side of a key number.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Sooners -188|Longhorns +148

Spread: Sooners N/A|Longhorns N/A

Total: 63.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Sooners +1400|Longhorns +4000

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns Opening Line Analysis

Who ends up in the Big 12 Championship could have a lot to do with the Week 6 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners. Both teams are undefeated in conference play, and the Longhorns will need a victory to have a legitimate chance of playing on December 4. The spread hasn’t been laid out by FanDuel Sportsbook yet, but the moneyline implies that the Longhorns should open around +3.5. If the line holds up, it will be the first time Texas opens as underdogs this season. It’s worth noting that this is a neutral site game, which implies that the line would be closer to a pick’em if it were being played at DKR Stadium.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Wolverines -168|Cornhuskers +136

Spread: Wolverines -3.5 (+102)|Cornhuskers +3.5 (-124)

Total: 52.5 Over -106| Under -114

Odds to Win the National Championship: Wolverines +3000|Cornhuskers +100000

Michigan Wolverines vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Opening Line Analysis

File this one under “Lines That Make You Go Hmm.” The 5-0 Michigan Wolverines, who sit on the FanDuel Sportsbook futures board with the fifth-shortest odds, enter their Week 6 against the 3-3 Nebraska Cornhuskers, who are +100000 to win the National Championship, as -3.5 favorites. This line was quickly bought up, resulting in +102 odds for the Wolverines to cover the number. Watch this line closely throughout the week to see where this lands. Bookmakers may not have a choice to move off of 3.5 if they can’t attract Michigan money, but it will be interesting to see how the money fluctuates based on the number.