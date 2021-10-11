NCAA Football Week 7 Opening Line Report

We have a new #1 ranked team in the Top 25 after the Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide. That lifted the Georgia Bulldogs to top status after they won convincingly on the road against the Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs are the only SEC team in the top four and are joined by the #2 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, #3 Cincinnati Bearcats, and #4 Oklahoma Sooners. All top-four teams are in action in Week 7, and all four are double-digit favorites in their respective matchups. We’re highlighting some noteworthy lines in the NCAA Football Opening Line Report.

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Crimson Tide -900|Bulldogs +570

Spread: Crimson Tide -17.5 (-106)|Bulldogs +17.5 (-114)

Total: 57.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Crimson Tide +250|Bulldogs +50000

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Opening Line Analysis

Alabama will be cheering for Texas A&M victories the rest of the way. The better the Aggies look to end the season, the better Alabama’s chances of re-entering the top four are. The Crimson Tide needs to take care of their own business, though, and that starts as -17.5 favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 7. Early money has come in on the Bulldogs, bringing the price on backing the favorites down to -106. Mississippi State comes into this matchup off a bye week, and how bettors value that relative to Alabama’s bounce-back chances will be reflected in the money that comes in.

Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +152|Razorbacks -188

Spread: Tigers +3.5 (-110)|Razorbacks -3.5 (-110)

Total: 53.5 Over -106| Under -114

Odds to Win the National Championship: Tigers +100000|Razorbacks +50000

Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Opening Line Analysis

The Auburn Tigers are in the middle of a gauntlet run in which they face top 25 ranked opponents in four straight matchups. Week 7’s encounter comes on the road against the surprising Arkansas Razorbacks. Auburn’s two losses this season have come against top 10 ranked teams, and they are two weeks removed from a marquee win against the LSU Tigers on the road. The Razorbacks laid it all on the line against Ole Miss scoring a touchdown in the waning moments and then going for a two-point conversion to secure the win and avoid overtime. The move didn’t pay off, but it’s a testament to the confidence that Arkansas is playing with this season. This game is on the other side of a key number and could be on the move as the week progresses.

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Longhorns, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cowboys +176|Longhorns -220

Spread: Cowboys N/A|Longhorns N/A

Total: 60.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Cowboys +5000|Longhorns +4000

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Longhorns Opening Line Analysis

The Texas Longhorns suffered a deflating loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown in Week 6, but that didn’t stop shops from opening as -220 moneyline favorites against the 5-0 Oklahoma State Cowboys. A spread isn’t available yet, but the moneyline implies Texas will be in the -4.5 to -5 range. This game will be won and lost on the ground as the best rushing offense in the Big 12 takes on one of the best rushing defenses. Keep an eye on incoming money to get a feel for whether bettors like the Cowboys’ defense or Longhorns to run away with it.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Indiana Hoosiers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Spartans -170|Hoosiers +138

Spread: Spartans -3.5 (+100)|Hoosiers +3.5 (-122)

Total: 51.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Spartans +8000|Hoosiers +100000

Michigan State Spartans vs. Indiana Hoosiers Opening Line Analysis

The Big Ten East co-leading Michigan State Spartans opened as -3.5 favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers, but money quickly flooded in on the home side, increasing the price to -122. Indiana opened the season ranked as a top 25 team but hasn’t lived up to expectations. This is also a classic look-ahead spot for the Spartans as they have a date with co-leaders, the Michigan Wolverines, next on their schedule. Whether it’s the Spartans looking past the Hoosiers or Indiana finally living up to early-season prognostication, bettors like the home side.