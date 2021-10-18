NCAA Football Week 8 Opening Line Report

Another week, another top-four team loses and falls out of a coveted top spot. The Iowa Hawkeyes were humbled by the Purdue Boilermakers, dropping a 24-7 decision as -12 favorites. The Oklahoma Sooners leapfrogged the Cincinnati Bearcats, taking over the second spot in the top 25. The Alabama Crimson Tide moved into the #4 ranking with a convincing victory over Mississippi State. Big Ten teams hold five of the next seven spots in the AP rankings, and one of those teams could be next in line, should any of the teams ahead of them falter. It’s hard to believe that we’re heading into Week 8 of college football action, and we’re a little over a month away from official college football playoff rankings.

Clemson Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +160|Panthers -200

Spread: Tigers +3.5 (-105)|Panthers -3.5 (-115)

Total: 47.5 Over -108| Under -112

Odds to Win the National Championship: Tigers +10000|Panthers +8000

Clemson Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Opening Line Analysis

If you had told me I could get the Clemson Panthers +3.5 at -105 against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the start of the season, I would have asked how many houses I could bet on it. But here we are. Clemson’s defense will be tasked with stopping the nation’s fifth-best offense at Heinz Field. The Tigers’ defense may be up to the challenge, but their underachieving offense could have difficulty moving the ball against Pitt. The Panthers could be the public’s side, but keep an eye on the handle to get an idea of where the sharp money is coming in.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Army Black Knights, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Demon Deacons -170|Black Knights +138

Spread: Demon Deacons -3.5 (+100)|Black Knights +3.5 (-122)

Total: 52.5 Over -105| Under -115

Odds to Win the National Championship: Demon Deacons +20000|Black Knights N/A

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Army Black Knights Opening Line Analysis

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons put their unblemished record on the line against the Army Black Knights in Week 8. The spread opened with the Demon Deacons priced as -3.5 favorites, but that was quickly bought in the other direction, with the Black Knights now priced at +3.5 -122. There is a lot to consider ahead of this contest. Army has lost two straight but is 3-0 at home this season. Wake Forest is coming in off a bye. Army leads the nation in time of possession at 38:13. Wake Forest has put up 35 or more points in all six games this season. All of which and more will be reflected in the spread at kick-off. There may be some apprehension on moving this line on the other side of the key number, but books might not have a choice if they can’t draw Wake Forest money in throughout the week.

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Wildcats -106|Red Raiders -114

Spread: Wildcats +0.5 (-106)|Red Raiders -0.5 (-114)

Total: 60.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Wildcats N/A|Red Raiders +100000

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Opening Line Analysis

FanDuel Sportsbook must not think too highly of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, as they opened them at a near pick’em against the Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats have dropped three straight conference matchups, allowing an average of 33.7 points per game. Moreover, their only three wins have come at home against lesser-than opponents. The Red Raiders don’t have an immaculate record either, but they are 8-3 at home over the past two seasons. Early money moved this line slightly in favor of the home team and could build momentum throughout the week. This total could also inch up, as both teams play with reckless abandon defensively.

LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +300|Rebels -400

Spread: Tigers +10.5 (-106)|Rebels -10.5 (-114)

Total: 76.5 Over -106| Under -114

Odds to Win the National Championship: Tigers +100000|Rebels +10000

LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels Opening Line Analysis

The Ed Orgeron era is coming to an end with the LSU Tigers. The Tigers will play out the remainder of the season with Orgeron as head coach, and that starts in Week 8 against the Rebels as +10.5 underdogs. LSU knocked off 20th-ranked Florida in Week 7 as +12.5 underdogs, whereas Ole Miss won and covered as short faves against Tennessee. Both teams move the ball effectively, and that’s reflected in this total. The Rebels have seen their totals climb into the 80s in two of the past three weeks. It’s worth keeping an eye on to see where this total settles ahead of kick-off.