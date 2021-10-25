NCAA Football Week 9 Opening Line Report

Five of the 19 Top 25 teams in action last week lost, causing another shift in the rankings. Penn State’s second loss of the season, all but eliminating them from the College Football Playoff. There are four other Big Ten teams in the top nine, though, and each one has its eyes on a top-four spot. Michigan or Michigan State will be one step closer to that position after they face each other this weekend, while the other will face an uphill climb. The Nittany Lions have two losses, but they can embrace the role of spoiler, with matchups against three top 10 teams, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State, to end the season. That starts in Week 9 with a road game against the Buckeyes.

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Wolverines -188|Spartans +152

Spread:Wolverines -3.5 (-110)|Spartans +3.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5 Over -104| Under -118

Odds to Win the National Championship: Wolverines +5000|Spartans +12000

Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans Opening Line Analysis

The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans square off for the 114th installment of their rivalry. Michigan leads the all-time series 71-37-5, winning four of the past six matchups, with their two losses coming by a combined seven points. Fanduel Sportsbook opened the Wolverines as -3.5, favorites with a 51.5-point total. These teams rate very similarly offensively, but the Wolverines have been much better defensively than the Spartans. Whichever team wins keeps its perfect record and asserts itself as a national contender. Watch which way the line shifts to see how highly the betting market values home-field advantage.

Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Longhorns +114|Bears -140

Spread: Longhorns +2.5 (-108)|Bears -2.5 (-112)

Total: 62.5 Over -105| Under -115

Odds to Win the National Championship: Longhorns +50000|Bears +10000

Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears Opening Line Analysis

Four straight games against ranked opponents isn’t an easy tightrope to walk, but that’s exactly the position the Texas Longhorns find themselves heading into Week 9.

The Longhorns dropped the first two games to the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners and 12th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. Next up is the 16th-ranked Baylor Bears. Texas kept both previous games within one score, failing to cover the spread in either contest. They were field-goal underdogs against the Sooners, and 3.5-point favorites against the Cowboys, losing by a combined 15 points. The line opened with Texas priced as 2.5-point underdogs, but early money came in on the Bears, shifting the price to -112. Both teams come in off a bye week, but the Longhorns can’t look past the Bears if they want to get back in the Big 12 Championship conversation.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Seminoles +340|Tigers -450

Spread: Seminoles +10.5 (-120)|Tigers -10.5 (-102)

Total: 46.5 Over -114| Under -108

Odds to Win the National Championship: Seminoles N/A|Tigers +100000

Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers Opening Line Analysis

Undoubtedly, this game meant more at the start of the season than it does now. The Clemson Tigers’ National Championship hopes have evaporated, and whatever glimmer of optimism the Florida State Seminoles had has tarnished. The Tigers opened as -10.5 favorites, but that expressed too much confidence in their offense, as the line was bought in the Seminoles’ favor very quickly. This line is on the other side of a key number, but FanDuel Sportsbook is comfortable keeping it there and adjusting the price to draw Tigers money on the spread. Keep an eye on how sportsbooks balance ticket count and cash in this one.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Boilermakers +235|Cornhuskers -300

Spread: Boilermakers +7.5 (-120)|Cornhuskers -7.5 (-102)

Total: 50.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Boilermakers N/A|Cornhuskers N/A

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Opening Line Analysis

This is another good example of an underwhelming team opening as substantive favorites and the betting market adjusting accordingly. The 3-5 Nebraska Cornhuskers opened as 7.5-point favorites against the Purdue Boilermakers, with early money flooding the Boilermakers. Purdue cracked the top 25, thanks to a colossal upset of second-ranked Iowa, before dropping a 30-13 decision to the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 8 and falling out of the rankings. They have a pass-heavy offense and smothering defense that makes -7.5 a steep number to cover for the Cornhuskers. However, Nebraska has been lights out at home, limiting three of their four opponents to seven or fewer points this season. The only team to get the better of Nebraska at home was ninth-ranked Michigan, and they staged a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback to steal the victory. Home-field advantage is worth more in Lincoln.