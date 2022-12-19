NCAAF Bowl Betting Insights: Which Teams Are the Most Popular Bets?

There are plenty of offerings to choose from during bowl season, but it can take some effort to track, given all the opt-out and transfer portal news. Let’s narrow it down by looking at BetMGM Sportsbook’s betting insights into the most popular bets of the bowl season.

Most bet teams (tickets)

LSU -10.5 Georgia -6.5 Bowling Green -3 Duke -2 Washington +5

Most bet teams (handle)

Duke -2 UCLA -6.5 Bowling Green -3 LSU -10.5 Illinois -2

Let’s start with the most impactful bowl game to make this list: the 2022 Peach Bowl. Bettors are all over Georgia, predicting them to return to the National Championship Game via a comfortable win against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The line has held firm at -6.5 thus far despite the Bulldogs garnering 87% of tickets and 86% of the handle.

Georgia’s counterpart in the SEC Championship game, Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers, is a very popular bet. The Tigers are receiving 88% of tickets and 94% of the handle in advance of their Citrus Bowl matchup against Big Ten runner-up Purdue, moving the line from LSU -8 to -10.5.

Since the initial move, we’ve learned the Boilermakers will be without their head coach, starting quarterback, and two leading pass-catchers, to name a few, which has pushed the line up to 14.

A bowl game that may not be on every fan’s mind but is certainly a popular game among bettors is the Quick Lane Bowl between New Mexico State and Bowling Green. The Falcons have been a highly desired team in the market, receiving 87% of tickets and 95% of the handle. Naturally, this has caused a line movement from +1 to -3 in favor of the MAC representative.

Speaking of line movement flipping an underdog to a favorite, Duke is now -3 against UCF after opening at +2.5. Bettors seem enamored with what Mike Elko has done in his first season in Durham, putting 85% of tickets and a market-leading 95% of the handle.

Other insights from this list are Washington (+4) is getting 81% of bets against Texas in the Alamo Bowl, while UCLA (-3.5) is getting 67% of tickets and 96% of the handle against Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl.

As for teams that narrowly missed making this list, Shane Beamer’s squad stands out in advance of their showdown against Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. After receiving 73% of tickets and 81% of the handle, South Carolina has moved from a +4.5 underdog at open to +2.5 at current.