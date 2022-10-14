Hope springs eternal when it comes to betting totals, particularly for NCAA football. Until a game goes over, there’s always a chance that scoring goes precisely how it’s needed for a wager to cash. And that glimmer of optimism keeps bettors coming back for more.

As part of our ongoing coverage of college football betting lines, we’re keeping track of the lowest totals on the betting board from BetMGM.

NCAAF Odds Week 7: Smallest Over/Under College Football Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1. Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 39.5 2. North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. Syracuse Orange 42 3. Utah State Aggies vs. Colorado State Rams 45.5 4. Temple Owls vs. UCF Knights 46 5. (Tie) Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Bowling Green Falcons 46.5 5. (Tie) Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Tech Hokies 46.5 5. (Tie) Buffalo Bulls vs. UMass Minutemen 46.5 8. (Tie) San Jose State Spartans vs. Fresno State Bulldogs 47 8. (Tie) Texas State Bobcats vs. Troy Trojans 47 10. UConn Huskies vs. Ball State Cardinals 47.5

1. Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (Total: 39.5)

No total is getting lower than a classic Big Ten matchup featuring two of the best running backs in the nation. The first team to 20, wins.

2. North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. Syracuse Orange (Total: 42)

By some stroke of luck, four ACC teams are featured in the Top 25, and two of them take to the gridiron to face off in Week 7 for a chance to move further up the standings. The Syracuse Orange have limited three of five opponents to 14 points or fewer, with the North Carolina State Wolfpack holding four of six opponents to 20 or less.

3. Utah State Aggies vs. Colorado State Rams (Total: 45.5)

Thankfully for the Utah State Aggies and Colorado State Rams, one of these teams will have to win on Saturday. However, there are no assurances that either team will flourish offensively.

4. Temple Owls vs. UCF Knights (Total: 46)

No team has surpassed 20 points when taking on the UCF Knights, and it seems unlikely that the 2-3 Temple Owls and their 286.8 yards of total offense will stand much of a chance.

5. (Tie) Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Bowling Green Falcons (Total: 46.5)

This season, the Miami (OH) RedHawks offense has been limited to 20 or fewer points in four of their five FBS meetings. Sadly, that’s better than the Bowling Green Falcons, who have scored 14 or fewer points in two of the past three weeks.

5. (Tie) Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (Total: 46.5)

Oddsmakers expect a reversal of fortunes from the Virginia Tech Hokies, who have allowed 119 points over their past three games. The Miami Hurricanes haven’t offered much resistance either lately, giving up 27 last week and 45 the week before.

5. (Tie) Buffalo Bulls vs. UMass Minutemen (Total: 46.5)

Bettors are taking a stance on the Buffalo Bulls tuckering themselves out against the UMass Minutemen. UMass has allowed 42 or more points in three of six contests this season, while the Bulls have scored 38 or more in two of three.

8. (Tie) San Jose State Spartans vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (Total: 47)

8. (Tie) Texas State Bobcats vs. Troy Trojans (Total: 47)

The Troy Trojans are riding high, winning three straight games and holding opponents to a cumulative 44 points over that stretch. The Texas State Bobcats do not travel well, recording two or fewer touchdowns in all three road games this year.

10. UConn Huskies vs. Ball State Cardinals (Total: 47.5)

Three blowout losses to Power Five schools are the only overs the UConn Huskies have this season. Otherwise, the FBS Independents have stayed under the total with an average total score of 40.0 points per game. Although, the Ball State Cardinals need to replicate last week’s success to avoid giving up 30 or more points for the third time in four weeks.