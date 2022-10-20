Hope springs eternal when it comes to betting totals, particularly for NCAA football. Until a game goes over, there’s always a chance that scoring goes precisely how it’s needed for a wager to cash out. That glimmer of optimism keeps bettors coming back for more.

As part of our ongoing coverage of college football betting lines, we’re keeping track of the lowest totals on the betting board from BetMGM.

NCAAF Odds Week 8: Smallest Over/Under College Football Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1. Fresno State Bulldogs vs. New Mexico Lobos 41.5 2. (Tie) San Jose State Spartans vs. New Mexico State Aggies 43.5 2. (Tie) Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. Texas State Bobcats 43.5 4. (Tie) Western Michigan Broncos vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks 44.5 4. (Tie) Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions 44.5 6. Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 45.5 7. (Tie) Troy Trojans vs. South Alabama Jaguars 46.5 7. (Tie) Hawai’i Warriors vs. Colorado State Rams 46.5 9. (Tie) Boise State Broncos vs. Air Force Falcons 47.5 9. (Tie) UNLV Rebels vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 47.5 9. (Tie) Indiana Hoosiers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 47.5

1. Fresno State Bulldogs vs. New Mexico Lobos (Total: 41.5)

Two of the worst teams in the Mountain West Conference, with a combined three wins, face off as the Fresno State Bulldogs travel for a date with the New Mexico Lobos. Only a handful of teams have been worse offensively than these two programs, and scoring will be at a premium.

2. (Tie) San Jose State Spartans vs. New Mexico State Aggies (Total: 43.5)

We scroll up the MWC standings to find the San Jose State Spartans, who have been an imposing defensive force all season. They should have no trouble containing a New Mexico State Aggies squad that has been terrible this season.

2. (Tie) Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. Texas State Bobcats (Total: 43.5)

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have been a defense-first team, allowing an average of 23.2 points per game. They should have no problem containing a Texas Bobcats team that has scored 14 or fewer points four times already this season.

4. (Tie) Western Michigan Broncos vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (Total: 44.5)

Unders and the Miami (OH) RedHawks go together like Ohioans and goetta sausages. The RedHawks have stayed under in six of seven contests this season, including four straight. The Western Michigan Broncos don’t have much buck in their giddy-up, falling beneath the total in three of their past four.

4. (Tie) Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (Total: 44.5)

Every week we see at least one Big Ten matchup crack our top ten list with one of the lowest totals. The return of Mohamed Ibrahim couldn’t lift the Minnesota Golden Gopher’s offense out of their current run. Oddsmakers aren’t expecting that to change against the Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 8.

6. Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (Total: 45.5)

Two of the worst offenses the SEC has to offer go toe-to-toe on Saturday when the South Carolina Gamecocks host the Texas A&M Aggies. These teams have scored the 11th and 12th points for in-conference games and are both coming off convincing unders.

7. (Tie) Troy Trojans vs. South Alabama Jaguars (Total: 46.5)

Two of the best the Sun Belt has to offer take to the gridiron on Thursday as the Troy Trojans and South Alabama Jaguars battle it out for Sun Belt West supremacy. The Trojans allow 15.8 points per game in conference games, while the Jaguars have stayed under in two of their past three.

7. (Tie) Hawai’i Warriors vs. Colorado State Rams (Total: 46.5)

Opponents have had their way with the Hawai’i Warriors, but bettors aren’t expecting a fight from the Colorado State Rams, who have scored just 73 points in six games.

9. (Tie) Boise State Broncos vs. Air Force Falcons (Total: 47.5)

The offensive magic from the blue turf has worn off this year, but that hasn’t come at the expense of the Boise State Broncos’ defense. The Broncos are tied for the second-fewest points allowed in the MWC, coincidentally with the Air Force Falcons, who they play on Saturday.

9. (Tie) UNLV Rebels vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Total: 47.5)

Perennially, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish can be counted on as one of the country’s top defenses, which is the case this year. However, their offense is doing them no favors, scoring 24 or fewer points in four of six outings. Even the UNLV Rebels’ loose defensive standards aren’t expected to change that.

9. (Tie) Indiana Hoosiers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Total: 47.5)

One of the worst teams in the Big Ten East will walk away victorious from the Indiana Hoosiers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights encounter in Week 8, just don’t expect many points from the winner.