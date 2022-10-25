Hope springs eternal when it comes to betting totals, particularly for NCAA football. Until a game goes over, there’s always a chance that scoring goes precisely how it’s needed for a wager to cash out. That glimmer of optimism keeps bettors coming back for more.

As part of our ongoing coverage of college football betting lines, we’re keeping track of the lowest totals on the betting board from BetMGM.

NCAAF Odds Week 9: Smallest Over/Under College Football Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1. Northwestern Wildcats vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 35.5 2. New Mexico State Aggies vs. UMass Minutemen 37.5 3. San Diego State Aztecs vs. Fresno State Bulldogs 39.5 4. Virginia Tech Hokies vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack 40 5. Temple Owls vs. Navy Midshipmen 40.5 6. Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 41 7. (Tie) Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles 43.5 7. (Tie) Colorado State Rams vs. Boise State Broncos 43.5 9. (Tie) Boston College Eagles vs. UConn Huskies 44.5 9. (Tie) Nevada Wolf Pack vs. San Jose State Spartans 44.5

1. Northwestern Wildcats vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (Total: 35.5)

It didn’t take long for a Big Ten matchup to come in as one of the lowest totals on the board. The Northwestern Wildcats are allergic to offense, and the Iowa Hawkeyes play a smothering defensive brand of football. This game might not even hit 30 points.

2. New Mexico State Aggies vs. UMass Minutemen (Total: 37.5)

Three combined wins through 14 total games are all you need to know about the New Mexico State Aggies and UMass Minutemen Week 9 contest.

3. San Diego State Aztecs vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (Total: 39.5)

The winner of the Mountain West Conference battle between the San Diego Aztecs and Fresno State Bulldogs will move to the top of the West standings, putting themselves in control of their own destiny to end the season. Defense will be the priority.

4. Virginia Tech Hokies vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack (Total: 40)

The North Carolina State Wolfpack have put together one of the best defenses in the ACC, allowing just 16.9 points per game. The Virginia Tech Hokies have scored more than 14 points just once over their past three games.

5. Temple Owls vs. Navy Midshipmen (Total: 40.5)

The Temple Owls and their 14.9 points per game have been one of the worst offensive teams in the nation. That’s only marginally better than the Navy Midshipmen, who have the second-fewest points in the conference and play a possession-drive game. Whatever the over on punts is, please take it.

6. Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (Total: 41)

Not surprisingly, another Big Ten matchup has cracked the top ten in Week 9. The Minnesota Golden Gophers have struggled to score without Tanner Morgan under center. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 4-3 on the season but not thanks to their offense, which has recorded more than 16 points just once since the third week of the season.

7. (Tie) Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (Total: 43.5)

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have been one of the most reliable under teams this month, staying beneath the total in three straight with an average total score of 36.7. That’s nearly a full touchdown lower than what BetMGM has listed for their Sun Belt showdown with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Thursday.

7. (Tie) Colorado State Rams vs. Boise State Broncos (Total: 43.5)

Only one team has scored fewer points than the Colorado State Rams this season. They are in tough against a Boise State Broncos squad that has emerged as a defensive powerhouse. The Broncos have stayed under the total in three of four home games this year.

9. (Tie) Boston College Eagles vs. UConn Huskies (Total: 44.5)

Another damning indictment of two ineffective offenses, the Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies are tasked with trying to get over 44.5 points. Boston College has scored 18 points over the last two weeks, scoring 15 or fewer points in four of its previous six. The Huskies have been astute defensively lately and will be up to the challenge.

9. (Tie) Nevada Wolf Pack vs. San Jose State Spartans (Total: 44.5)

Lastly, the San Jose Spartans are coming off an unexpected bye week and have been stewing over the disappointing loss to Fresno State. Nevertheless, the Spartans’ defense has excelled all year, allowing the fourth-fewest points in the FBS ranks. Getting past the Nevada Wolf Pack and their 14.3 points per game in conference play should be a formality.