Iowa vs. Penn State: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

When these two programs meet, it is an old-fashioned dog fight. It’s a series with scores like 6-4 and 17-12. While it is not a highly-played series, it is circled on most Big Ten fans’ calendars. In true Big Ten fashion, this series will not be played in 2022 but will be renewed in 2023.

Penn State vs. Iowa Series History

While this series dates back to 1930, the two programs have met just 31 times. Penn State leads the all-time series 17-14. The lack of games in this series is two-fold. First, Penn State did not join the Big Ten until the 1994 football season. Second, they have been in separate divisions since 2011, leading to just eight games since 2010.

Penn State has more wins and a better all-time winning percentage but trails Iowa in both claimed national titles and conference titles (one has to be in a conference to win it).

Lately, Penn State has owned the series winning six of the last eight. However, Iowa has won the previous two.

Penn State vs. Iowa All-Time Records

Category Penn State Iowa All-Time Wins 915 681 All-Time Win Pct. .687 .543 Conference Titles 4 13 National Titles 2 5

The only way the Hawkeyes and the Nittany Lions will face each other in 2022 is in the Big Ten Championship Game, which does not look like it will happen. However, Iowa will travel to Penn State on September 23rd, 2023.

The Nittany Lions’ upset bid over Ohio State fell short, resulting in a 44-31 loss at home. The defeat dropped Penn State to 6-2 (3-2) with a No. 13 ranking in the first College Football Playoff poll of 2022. This week the Nittany Lions travel to Bloomington to take on the Indiana Hoosiers (3-5, 1-4). The last trip to IU resulted in a 36-35 Hoosier win. Last season, Penn State knocked off Indiana 24-0.

The Hawkeyes rebounded to beat lowly Northwestern 33-13 to keep their bowl hopes alive at 4-4 (2-3). Iowa will travel to West Lafayette to take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday. The Boilermakers have won the last two games and four of the previous five contests against the Hawkeyes.