NCAAM 1/11 Preview: Alabama vs. Arkansas

The class of the SEC will take center stage on Wednesday night in college basketball. Bud Walton Arena will be rocking as Arkansas hosts Alabama in a battle of ranked foes in Fayetteville. We look at the game and how you can find some value in the matchup.
Alabama @ Arkansas Game Information
Location: Bud Walton Arena | Fayetteville, AR
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2
The Razorbacks are a perfect 8-0 this season at home, albeit against some lower competition. As for the Crimson Tide, only three true road games thus far on the season can be a bit of a concern with such a young squad.
Hostile road conference games are where young teams go to die. Arkansas is youthful as well, but you will often see those kinds of teams feed off the electric atmosphere in such a prominent spot. It’s rare to get the Razorbacks as an underdog at home, and this feels like a great spot to take advantage.
The Crimson Tide live to take away the three-point shot from opponents, but that doesn’t exactly work against how Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman likes to run his offense. The Hogs stray away from the triple, and with good reason. They are connecting on just 28.7 percent of their three-pointers this year, a number that falls within the bottom 20 nationally. They will look to attack the rim against a team that is typically okay with giving that up.
Consider the under in this spot as well. Alabama is the one who will look to push the pace, and all three of the Crimson Tide’s road games this season have fallen short of this total. They don’t seem to bring that same track meet intensity to games away from home. Look towards this one staying below the total on Wednesday night.
