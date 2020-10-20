Nebraska vs Ohio State Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Nebraska vs OSU Week 8 Game Info



College Football Week 8

Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Ohio Stadium – Columbus, OH

Coverage: FOX / FOX Sports GO

Nebraska vs OSU Spread & Odds



Moneyline: NEB: (+1120) | OSU: (-3000)

Spread: NEB: +27.5 (-114) | OSU: -27.5 (-106)

Total: 65.5 – Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: NEB: (25%) | OSU: (75%)

Odds to Win SEC: NEB: (+5000) | OSU: (-300)

Nebraska vs OSU Expert Predictions



All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are according to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Winning Percentage Prediction: Nebraska: (4.6%) | Ohio State: (95.4%)

Nebraska vs OSU Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends



– Ohio State defeated Nebraska, 48-7, on the road in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Sept. 28, 2019.

– Ohio State is 5-0 in the last five head-to-head matchups against Nebraska (having never lost to the Cornhuskers since they joined the Big Ten).

– Ohio State is 7-1 in the eight all-time, head-to-head matchups against Nebraska.

– Nebraska finished the 2019 season with a 9-4 record.

– Ohio State finished the 2019 season with a 13-1 record.







