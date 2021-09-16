Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 09/18

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma CFB Game Information

Date: 09/18/2021 Time: 12:00 PM

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

MoneyLine (Open): Nebraska (+1100) vs. Oklahoma (-2200) MoneyLine (Current): Nebraska (+880 ) vs. Oklahoma (-1800 ) Spread (Open): Nebraska (+23) vs. Oklahoma (-23) Spread (Current): Nebraska (+22.5 ) vs. Oklahoma (-22.5 ) Game Total (Open): 64.5 Game Total (Current): 62.5

All CFB betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Odds to Win CFB Championship

Odds to Win CFB Championship: Nebraska (+100000 ) Odds to Win CFB Championship: Oklahoma (+900 )

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Nebraska (7.6%) vs. Oklahoma (92.4%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Oklahoma – 5 stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Touted by many before the season began as a potential National Championship caliber team, the Oklahoma Sooners stumbled out of the gate in a 40-35 win over Tulane, in a game they appeared highly mortal. They rebounded with a 76-0 demolishing of Western Carolina, but that’s what you would expect against an overmatched FCS team.

The Sooners currently sit at +900 to win the National Championship, tied with Clemson as the third-highest odds in the country. They’ll look to move to 3-0 as they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a team making headlines for the wrong reasons, as the program and head coach Scott Frost are currently under investigation for practice improprieties.

It didn’t help that they stumbled out of the gate in a 30-22 loss to Big Ten bottom-dweller Illinois in the opener, but they’ve rebounded with two straight wins. Expect them to be tested here by Heisman hopeful Spencer Rattler and a dangerous group of wide receivers, including Marvin Mims and newcomer Mario Williams.

The model likes Oklahoma to cover a slightly over three-score spread, and they have the tools to pull it off. Nebraska’s offensive line is one of the lowest-rated groups in the entire country and will be going up against a havoc-wreaking Sooner front led by star outside linebacker Nik Bonitto.

Expect Nebraska’s offense to be thrown off while facing pressure and for the Sooners to showcase their offensive talent.

All CFB game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid