New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU Betting Preview and Insights
Zachary Cook
There’s a lot to get excited about on Saturday in the College Football bowl department, with the BYU Cougars taking on the SMU Mustangs in the New Mexico Bowl. This game has taken place since 2006 and typically centers around a Conference USA and Mountain West Conference team. Last year’s matchup saw Fresno State take care of business against UTEP 31-24.
New Mexico Bowl Game Information
Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Venue: University Stadium How To Watch: ESPN Record: BYU (7-5), SMU (7-5)
There might not typically be much buzz surrounding this matchup, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t potential for a good game. BYU will have their encore performance in this bowl game before joining the Big 12 next season, while SMU will look to continue playing good football.
BYU has posted a 3-0 record in their program’s history against SMU but sits as slight underdogs at +140 on the moneyline. The Cougars have a strong reliance on their running game and will need to continue on that path if they have hopes of winning this bowl game.
Injuries are also a significant storyline, considering BYU quarterback Jaren Hall is listed as questionable to play in the game with an ankle injury. If he can’t muster any snaps as the Cougars’ signal caller, they could be in trouble. The total for this game is very high, currently set at 64.5, so offense is expected in the New Mexico Bowl. Keep an eye on Hall’s status, as he could be the difference-maker if he dresses. The Cougars have plenty of capable offensive weapons to keep this game close, but Hall could be the great equalizer in putting them over the top. The line suggests he won’t suit up, which could scare bettors away from BYU.
SMU Mustangs Insights:
SMU QBs have 30 completions for 20 or more yardson 3rd downsince last season – third most among FBS Teams
Tanner Mordecai (SMU) has thrown 68.0 TDs on just 812.0 pass attempts (one TD every 11.9 Pass Attempts)since last season – fifth best Pass Attempts per TD among FBS Quarterbacks; Average: 18.9
SMU has intercepted 4 of 46 attempts (11.5 pass attempts per int.) in the red zonethis season – third best among Non-Power Five Teams; Average: 36.6
Tyler Lavine (SMU) has picked up first downs on 31% of his rush attempts in the red zonethis season – tied for ninth best among FBS Running Backs; Average: 18%
SMU TEs have caught nine touchdown passesin the red zonethis season – tied for second-most among FBS Teams
BYU Cougars Insights:
Christopher Brooks (BYU) has rushed for ten or more yards on 29 of his 146 carries (20%) since last season – 11th best among FBS Running Backs; Average: 13%
BYU has not been sacked on any of 68 pass attemptsin the 4th quarterthis season – tied for best among Power Five Offenses; Average: 7%
Gunner Romney (BYU) has averaged 13.1 yards per target (537 yards/41 targets) on 1st downsince last season – seventh best among FBS Skill Players; Average: 8.2
Jaren Hall (BYU) has not been sacked (80.0 pass attempts) in the red zonesince last season – tied for best among FBS Quarterbacks; Average: 16.6
Christopher Brooks (BYU) has rushed for ten or more yards on 17 of his 65 carries (26%) in the second halfthis season – fourth best among FBS Running Backs; Average: 13%
