New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU Betting Preview and Insights

There’s a lot to get excited about on Saturday in the College Football bowl department, with the BYU Cougars taking on the SMU Mustangs in the New Mexico Bowl. This game has taken place since 2006 and typically centers around a Conference USA and Mountain West Conference team. Last year’s matchup saw Fresno State take care of business against UTEP 31-24.

New Mexico Bowl Game Information

Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: University Stadium

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: BYU (7-5), SMU (7-5)

Spread: SMU (-3.5) | Moneyline: SMU (-170), BYU (+140) | Total: 64.5

There might not typically be much buzz surrounding this matchup, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t potential for a good game. BYU will have their encore performance in this bowl game before joining the Big 12 next season, while SMU will look to continue playing good football.

BYU has posted a 3-0 record in their program’s history against SMU but sits as slight underdogs at +140 on the moneyline. The Cougars have a strong reliance on their running game and will need to continue on that path if they have hopes of winning this bowl game.

Injuries are also a significant storyline, considering BYU quarterback Jaren Hall is listed as questionable to play in the game with an ankle injury. If he can’t muster any snaps as the Cougars’ signal caller, they could be in trouble. The total for this game is very high, currently set at 64.5, so offense is expected in the New Mexico Bowl. Keep an eye on Hall’s status, as he could be the difference-maker if he dresses. The Cougars have plenty of capable offensive weapons to keep this game close, but Hall could be the great equalizer in putting them over the top. The line suggests he won’t suit up, which could scare bettors away from BYU.

SMU Mustangs Insights:

SMU QBs have 30 completions for 20 or more yards on 3rd down since last season – third most among FBS Teams

– Tanner Mordecai (SMU) has thrown 68.0 TDs on just 812.0 pass attempts (one TD every 11.9 Pass Attempts) since last season – fifth best Pass Attempts per TD among FBS Quarterbacks ; Average: 18.9

– ; SMU has intercepted 4 of 46 attempts (11.5 pass attempts per int.) in the red zone this season – third best among Non-Power Five Teams ; Average: 36.6

(11.5 pass attempts per int.) – ; Tyler Lavine (SMU) has picked up first downs on 31% of his rush attempts in the red zone this season – tied for ninth best among FBS Running Backs ; Average: 18%

– ; SMU TEs have caught nine touchdown passes in the red zone this season – tied for second-most among FBS Teams

