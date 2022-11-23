New Mexico State Aggies vs. Liberty Flames Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, New Mexico State is 7-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 58.6 points per game which has been on average 5 points over the line for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Liberty is 4-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 52.5 points per game which has been on average 2.5 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, New Mexico State and Liberty average 55.6 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 4.6 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, New Mexico State is 7-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -24.6 points per game which has been on average 2.8 points better than the spread for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Liberty is 5-8-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 17.2 points per game which has been on average 0.3 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, New Mexico State and Liberty average 20.9 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 3.1 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.