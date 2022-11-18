New Mexico State Aggies vs. Missouri Tigers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, New Mexico State is 6-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 58.5 points per game which has been on average 4.3 points over the line for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, Missouri is 7-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 61.0 points per game which has been on average 3.8 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, New Mexico State and Missouri average 59.8 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 13.3 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, New Mexico State is 7-4-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -24.0 points per game which has been on average 3.3 points better than the spread for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, Missouri is 10-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 3.1 points per game which has been on average 2.6 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, New Mexico State and Missouri average 13.6 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 15.4 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.