NHL Betting Guide for Friday, November 26

As if we needed another reason to celebrate, but we have an entire day of hockey action to look forward to this Friday. Games start early this afternoon and roll all day, giving us one more reason to hunker down and avoid the crowds. We’re hoping for a carryover of Wednesday night’s late-night excitement, as five of the past six games on the slate easily surpassed the total.

These are some of our favorite wagers from the betting board at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. San Jose Sharks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Maple Leafs -164|Sharks +136

Spread: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+152)|Sharks +1.5 (-188)

Total: 6 Over -108|Under -112

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. San Jose Sharks News, Analysis, and Picks

Two teams involved in those high-scoring shenanigans Wednesday night were the Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks. The Leafs knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 6-2, while the Sharks skated past the Ottawa Senators 6-3. Now, these teams bring their offensive antics into a Friday night tilt.

The Sharks have been cruising, outplaying five of their past six opponents at five-on-five, posting a cumulative 54.2% expected goals-for percentage. Offense has been a big part of their success, and that’s even more evident across all strengths. San Jose has attempted at least 10 high-danger chances in four straight games, averaging 13.3 over that stretch. That makes it seven of the past eight in which they’ve attempted double-digit quality chances.

That could pose a problem for the Maple Leafs, who have struggled to limit their opponents over their recent sample. Toronto has allowed 15 or more high-danger chances in three of their past four games, giving up an average of 14.5 over that span. Those questionable defensive metrics could be compounded by starting Joseph Woll tonight. Granted, Woll was outstanding last time out, but he has a 90.2% even-strength save percentage and will face a shooting gallery tonight.

The Sharks advanced analytics support that they’ve been better over their recent sample and have the advantage of matching lines with the Leafs at home. We’re betting San Jose uses last change to their advantage and knocks off the Leafs tonight.

The Pick: Sharks +140

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Avalanche -128|Stars +106

Spread:Avalanche -1.5 (+180)|Stars +1.5 (-225)

Total: 5.5 Over -120|Under -102

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars News, Analysis, and Picks

The Dallas Stars’ recent stretch has elevated their standing in the betting market, but there’s a disconnect between their outcomes and metrics. Dallas will have to overcome regression and a high-flying Colorado Avalanche team that has been unstoppable.

The Stars sit 13th in the league with an expected goals-for percentage of 50.9% at five-on-five, but their position has decreased over their recent span. The Stars have posted game scores below 50.0% in five of their past eight games, thanks in part to diminished offensive metrics. Dallas has attempted 20 or fewer scoring and nine or fewer high-danger chances over their past three games. In total, they’re averaging 18.3 scoring and 7.0 high-danger chances per game over that stretch but have overachieved slightly, scoring 10 goals. Despite those metrics working against them, the Stars have five wins over a span in which they’ve been consistently outplayed.

The same can’t be said about the Avs. Colorado is rolling, scoring 36 goals over their past six games, winning all six. The uptick in output hasn’t pushed the Avs to the brink of collapse, though, as they still sit sixth in the PDO standings. The Avalanche have put up 61 scoring and 31 high-danger chances over their past two games, contributing to a span in which they’ve posted an expected goals-for percentage above 60.0% in three of six games. That’s part of a bigger trend that has seen the Avs outplay their opponents in eight of their past 10.

The betting price on the Avs doesn’t accurately reflect their chances tonight. We’re backing the Avs as short faves against a Stars team heading towards a correction phase.

The Picks: Avalanche +176

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid