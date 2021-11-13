NHL Betting Guide for November 13th

It’s that time of the week again. Saturday means it’s Hockey Night! The games we’re going to look at are Florida at Tampa Bay at 7:00 PM ET and Vancouver at Vegas at 10:00 PM ET.

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Panthers -104 / Lightning -115

Spread: Panthers -300 (+1.5) / Lightning +235 (-1.5)

Total: Over 5.5 (-115) Under 5.5 (-105)

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning News, Analysis, and Picks

We’ve been writing about Florida for a while now and with good reason. The Panthers are one of the most exciting teams in the league. They are averaging the second-highest output of goals in the league, trailing only the Edmonton Oilers. Florida is also second overall in win percentage, coming away with a .786 mark. Florida has been doing this by spreading its scoring across several players. Aleksander Barkov is the only player that cracks the top 25 in the league for points per game with 1.15.

Meanwhile, Steven Stamkos is putting up 1.25 points per game for the Lightning, which only trails Nikita Kucherov (who is currently injured). A third of Stamkos’ points come on the powerplay, and he sits tied for third overall with three powerplay goals. Combined, both of these teams average 6.86 goals for and 5.57 against per game.

We expect both team’s stars to get on the board, but Florida to come away with the win.

The Picks: Panthers Moneyline (-104), Aleksander Barkov – Points: Over 0.5 (-188), Steven Stamkos – Powerplay Points: Over 0.5 (+160), Total Goals: Over 5.5 (-115)

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Canucks +126 / Golden Knights -152

Spread: Canucks +1.5 (-205) / Golden Knights -1.5 (+164)

Total: Over 5.5 (-132) Under 5.5 (+106)

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights News, Analysis, and Picks

We’ve documented before the extent to which Vegas is dealing with injuries, and this game is no different. The Golden Knights are still missing two-thirds of its first-line (Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone), in addition to Zach Whitecloud, Nolan Patrick, and William Karlsson. Of course, every team has its share of injuries, but Vancouver’s are not as significant as Vegas’. The Canucks still have leading scorer J.T. Miller in the lineup, and the off-season addition of Conor Garland has been paying off with him sitting third in team scoring.

In the absence of Pacioretty and Stone, the Golden Knights have leaned on Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault to lead the way offensively. However, neither of these clubs is lighting the lamp at an impressive rate. Vegas is 22nd in goals per game, and Vancouver is worse than that, sitting in 26th. Defensively they’ve both done a better job, each allowing just three goals against per game. Without Vegas’ stars, it seems like an excellent bet to lean towards a low-scoring affair. In addition, we’ll take the Canucks’ on the puck line. It’s always an added benefit taking a spot of one-and-a-half goals in a contest we expect not to have that many goals scored.

The Picks: Canucks Spread +1.5 (-205), Total Goals: Under 5.5 (+106), Jonathan Marchessault – Points: Over 0.5 (-122), Conor Garland – Points: Over 0.5 (+104)