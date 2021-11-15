NHL Betting Guide for November 15th

It’s the start of another week, and we have two games on the menu tonight. The Red Wings are in Columbus, and the Islanders are in Tampa Bay. Both games go down at 7:00 PM ET.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Red Wings +112 / Blue Jackets -134

Spread: Red WIngs -235 (+1.5) / Blue Jackets +186 (-1.5)

Total: Over 5.5 (-105) Under 5.5 (-115)

Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets News, Analysis, and Picks

Despite being ahead of the Blue Jackets in the standings, the Red Wings have played four more games, which accounts for their extra points. Columbus has a slightly better win percentage, but both teams rank in the league’s bottom half. The two teams also rank 23rd and 24th in average goals allowed, with the Blue Jackets scoring 0.2 more goals per game and 0.8 more shots a night than the Red Wings. Columbus leads the league in shots allowed with 34.8, but Detroit allows the second most per game with 34.3. So far, the mediocrity of these two clubs is pretty similar. However, this season, the Blue Jackets have a better track record on special teams, with a 7.7 better net powerplay percentage and a 5.2 better net penalty kill percentage. Columbus is 26th in penalties drawn per 60 minutes, but the Red Wings are sixth in penalties taken per 60 minutes. If Detroit gives the Blue Jackets an opening on the powerplay, this game could swing in Columbus’ favor.

One difference in the Blue Jackets’ lineup could be the return of Max Domi. Domi had a pretty good start to the season before being sidelined due to Covid protocol, but it’s unclear if he will be returning tonight. Betting on either team could be quite the exercise in frustration, but Columbus looks to have a slight edge in this game.

The Picks: Blue Jackets Moneyline (-134), Elvis Merzlikins – Saves: Over 25.5 (-110), Total Goals: Over 5.5 (-105)

New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Islanders +114 / Lightning -137

Spread: Islanders +1.5 (-235) / Lightning -1.5 (+186)

Total: Over 5.5 (+112) Under 5.5 (-138)

New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning News, Analysis, and Picks

The Islanders are one of the best defensive teams in the league, but they don’t score a lot. Meanwhile, the Lightning has an offense that everyone is afraid of, or at least they used to be. Tampa Bay is still without Nikita Kucherov due to injury. In addition, the Lightning hasn’t been lighting the lamp very often lately, so they’re either due for a breakout or will continue to sputter. However, this isn’t to say that Tampa Bay relies entirely on its offense. The Lightning still has arguably the best defenseman, Victor Hedman, and the best goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Lightning allows the sixth least number of shots per game but the 16th most goals per game.

Meanwhile, the Islanders allow the eighth-most shots per game but the sixth least goals per game. Part of that does fall on Semyon Varlamov performing better at backup than Brian Elliott. Still, Ilya Sorokin has been slightly better than Vasilevskiy in the early goings of the season. With Tampa Bay unable to overwhelm opposing defenses lately and the Islanders’ defensive prowess, a New York bet looks like good value.

The Picks: Islanders Moneyline (+114), Total Goals: Under 5.5 (-138), Andrei Vasilevskiy – Saves: Under 25.5 (-112)