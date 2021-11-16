NHL Betting Guide for November 16th

It’s a busy night in the NHL, so we have plenty of games to choose from tonight. We will be looking at the Islanders in Florida at 7:00 PM ET and the Oilers in Winnipeg at 8:00 PM ET.

New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Islanders +142 / Panthers -172

Spread: Islanders -184 (+1.5) / Panthers +148 (-1.5)

Total: Over 5.5 (-115) Under 5.5 (-105)

New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Panthers and Islanders are two teams we’ve focused on before, and it seems only fitting that we talk about them when they face off tonight. The matchup is intriguing because they could hardly approach the game more oppositely. The Panthers are one of the league’s best offenses, while the Islanders are sticking to their defense-first play style. Florida only trails the Oilers in goals per game, while New York sits 29th. Interestingly, the Panthers are allowing 0.07 fewer goals per game than the Islanders as well. Tonight’s contest is also New York’s second game of a back-to-back after they suffered a 4-1 loss to the Lightning last night. The Panther’s previous game was also a loss to the Lightning, but back on Saturday. From that contest, the Panthers had Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov playing together on the first line. If the two of them continue to play together, expect their production to increase going forward.

The Picks: Islanders Puck Line +1.5 (-184), Jonathan Huberdeau – Points: Over 0.5 (-215), Aleksander Barkov – Points: Over 0.5 (-220)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Oilers -110 / Jets -110

Spread: Oilers +1.5 (-280) / Jets -1.5 (+220)

Total: Over 6.5 (+104) Under 6.5 (-128)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets News, Analysis, and Picks

No team in the NHL scores as much as the Oilers right now, and they lead by a pretty significant margin. Where Florida scores 0.13 more goals than the next team, Edmonton averages 0.41 more than the Panthers. The Oilers’ scoring pace is primarily due to superstars Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid tearing it up on scoresheets right now. McDavid is putting up a blistering 1.93 Points Per Game, while Draisaitl is bettering him with 2.21. We would say it’s unlikely they can keep up this pace all season, but they could do just that.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg is no slouch of a team. They’re also in the top ten in Goals For Per Game and currently sit in second place in the Central Division. Kyle Connor isn’t scoring at the same pace as the two Oilers, but his 1.36 average goals per game are still good for 9th in the league. Needless to say, but we expect it to be a tough night for both defenses.

The Picks: Oilers Moneyline (-110), Total Goals: Over 6.5 (+104), Connor McDavid to Score 1+ Goals / Edmonton to Win (+210), Leon Draisaitl – Points Over 1.5 (+116)