NHL Betting Guide for November 23rd: Look to the Over in Tampa and Calgary

NHL Betting Guide for November 23rd

There are three games in the NHL tonight. We’ll be taking a look at the Flyers vs. Lightning at 7:00 PM ET and Blackhawks vs. Flames at 9:00 PM ET.

As always, head on over to FanDuel Sportsbook and make sure you’re up-to-date with all the latest odds.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Flyers +152 / Lightning -184

Spread: Flyers -180 (+1.5) / Lightning +146 (-1.5)

Total: Over 5.5 (-110) Under 5.5 (-110)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning News, Analysis, and Picks

More pundits should be talking about how much the Flyers are relying on Carter Hart this season. Philadelphia averages the third most shots against per game, yet Hart’s .932 SV% ranks him ninth in the NHL, but the Flyers only average 2.34 goals for when he’s in the net. Despite this, Philadelphia is a respectable 8-5-3 this season.

Meanwhile, the Lightning is keeping pace with the top teams in the East. It’s a testament to their resilience, considering they’ve been without Nikita Kucherov since mid-October and now are without Brayden Point. Not many teams could lose two-thirds of their top lines and still be in the top ten of the overall standings. Tampa Bay is succeeding in part because of the play of Steven Stamkos. His 19 points in 17 games lead the team. Also, the Lightning powerplay is ninth-best in the NHL, with Stamkos and Victor Hedman tied for the team lead in powerplay points with seven.

In addition, both Philadelphia and Tampa Bay have a hard time staying out of the penalty box. The Lightning rank second in penalties taken per 60, and the Flyers rank ninth. The last time the two teams played each other was on November 14th, with the Lightning winning 4-3 in a shootout. We expect this game to be similarly close as well.

The Picks: Flyers Spread +1.5 (-180), Over 5.5 (-110), Steven Stamkos – Powerplay Points: Over 0.5 (+164)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Blackhawks +195 / Flames -240

Spread: Blackhawks +1.5 (-144) / Flames -1.5 (+118)

Total: Over 5.5 (-102) Under 5.5 (-120)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames News, Analysis, and Picks

If you’ve read anything we’ve written previously about the Flames, you’ll know how good they are in the first period. Additionally, the Blackhawks aren’t very good overall.

Marc-Andre Fleury has had little support in front of him in the way of defense. He sees more shots than any goalie who has played more than ten games, with 34.5 per game. In addition, Fleury’s average goals for are the third-worst in the league at 1.98 per game. That isn’t surprising considering Chicago ranks 30th overall in goal scoring, putting up just 2.17 per game.

Meanwhile, the Flames have been rocketing up the standings and now stand atop the Western Conference. Calgary’s 3.32 average goals per game are good for ninth overall. The Flames have the sixth-best powerplay and the sixth-best penalty kill in the NHL. Calgary is firing on all cylinders right now, and we expect that to continue through tonight.

The Picks: Flames Spread -1.5 (+118), Total Goals: Over 5.5 (-102), 1st Period Result: Flames (+120), First Goal Scorer: Andrew Mangiapane (+1200)