NHL Betting Guide for October 12th

Two games will open the NHL season—Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 ET and Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken at 10:30 ET.

Let’s get the NHL season started on the right track and take a look at these games and some player props over at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Penguins +162 / Lightning -194

Spread: Penguins -154 (+1.5) / Lightning +128 (-1.5)

Total: Over 6 (-112) Under 6 (-108)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay News, Analysis, and Picks

What does a Penguins team look like without its top two centers? Not good. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have effectively carried the Penguins for the past fifteen years. Pittsburgh will be without both of them to start the season and let’s say the team looks pretty weak up the middle without them. On the other hand, Tampa Bay is reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. Nikita Kucherov will be back in the lineup for regular season duty after only playing in the playoffs last season. Expect Kucherov and the Lightning to make a statement to start the season. However, the under looks tempting, considering the Penguins should have some trouble getting on the board. It is the first game of the season, so we want to avoid being greedy. It’s hard to gauge whether or not to expect a blowout without having seen how these two teams come together so early in the season. However, it’s fair to say that Tampa Bay is likely to run over Pittsburgh.

The Picks: Lightning Moneyline (-194), Total Under 6 (-108), Nikita Kucherov Any Time Goal Scorer (+144), Steven Stamkos Any Time Goal Scorer (+158)

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Kraken +190 / Golden Knights -230

Spread: Kraken +1.5 (-111) Golden Knights -1.5 (-108)

Total: Over 5.5 (+108) Under 5.5 (-132)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights News, Analysis, and Picks

It’s a pretty wise decision by the NHL to try and create a rivalry between the two newest expansion teams. Unfortunately for Seattle, they’re probably out of their depth in this one. Top to bottom, the Golden Knights look like one of the strongest teams in the league. Meanwhile, the Kraken’s Calle Jarnkrok, Marcus Johansson, Jared McCann, Jamie Oleksiak, and Joonas Donskoi are on the COVID-19 protocol list and unlikely to play in the season opener. That means four of Seattle’s top nine forwards and one of its top four defensemen will be out. Not a great start for the Kraken. It was going to be hard enough for the Seattle players to figure out how they mesh together. Now, that will be even harder. Vegas is the only way to go in this one. Expect Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty to lead the way for the Golden Knights.

The Picks: Knights Spread -1.5 (-108), Total Over 5.5 (+108), Mark Stone Any Time Goal Scorer (+186), Max Pacioretty Any Time Goal Scorer (+144)

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid