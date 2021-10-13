NHL Betting Guide for October 13th

The puck dropped on the 2021-22 NHL season last night, and we were not disappointed. The shorthanded Pittsburgh Penguins ruined the Tampa Bay Lightning’s banner raising ceremony with a 6-2 victory while the Seattle Kraken stormed back from a 3-0 deficit, only to lose on a controversial fourth goal. Hockey’s back, baby, and we’ve got a four-game slate to look through in tonight’s NHL Betting Guide.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Canadiens +150|Maple Leafs -178

Spread: Canadiens +1.5 (-170)|Maple Leafs -1.5 (+140)

Total: 6 Over -115|Under -105

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs News, Analysis, and Picks

One of hockey’s greatest rivalries takes center stage on the second night of the season when the Toronto Maple Leafs hose the Montreal Canadiens. Hockey players have a long memory, and this sets up as a classic revenge spot after the Maple Leafs blew a 3-1 series lead to the Canadiens in last season’s Stanley Cup playoffs opening round. There are a few notable absences on the Habs side that give the Leafs a significant advantage tonight.

Montreal owes a lot of credit to Carey Price for their playoff run, but the former Hart Trophy winner will be unavailable for the Habs tonight. Jake Allen is expected to start in place of Price, and it’s a downgrade in net. Allen finished last season with -0.7 goals saved above average, a 90.7% save percentage, and an 81.1% high-danger save percentage.

The Leafs finished last season with more high-danger chances than any other team in the NHL. With their core group intact, we should expect more offensive fireworks from the Leafs this season. Toronto benefits from last change tonight and will use that to put their superstars on the ice under favorable conditions. Auston Matthews got 62.0% of his starts in the offensive zone last season and torched the Habs for seven goals and 14 points in 10 games. Matthews and his linemates will get more than a few opportunities, as the Leafs put his line out under ideal circumstances against the Habs.

We’re expecting a relentless Leafs’ attack on Wednesday night as they atone for their postseason misstep last year. Leafs win and cover the puck line.

The Picks: Maple Leafs -178, Maple Leafs -1.5 +140

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Canucks +168|Oilers -200

Spread: Canucks +1.5 (-150)|Oilers -1.5 (+125)

Total: 6.5 Over -138|Under +110

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers News, Analysis, and Picks

There is going to be a lot of hype any time Connor McDavid leads your team out onto the ice. That’s particularly true at the start of the season when Oilers can point to a blank slate and say, “This is the year it all comes together in Edmonton.” It might be wise to reign in those lofty expectations early.

Edmonton was not proficient on home ice last season. The Oilers finished with a negative goals percentage at five-on-five, meaning they gave up more goals than they scored, barely keeping their collective heads above water across their relative metrics. Mike Smith is the expected starter for the Oilers season-opener, but the Oilers can’t continue to rely on the 39-year-old to steal games. Smith finished last season with a 92.3% save percentage, his best save percentage since 2011-12, and stopping 86.2% of high-danger chances, well above his career average of 80.4%. Edmonton’s struggles are reflected in their record, as they went 2-5-1, including playoffs, over their final eight home games last season.

The Canucks got better this offseason. Vancouver made a series of moves to solidify their back end, trading for Oliver Ekman-Larsson and signing Jaroslav Halak to back up Thatcher Demko. However, a healthy Elias Pettersson could be the key to moving the Canucks’ metrics up the board. Vancouver’s top-six group of forwards can skate with anyone in the league, and they’ll have chances in the Oilers’ end. We’re expecting progression from the Nucks this season, and that starts tonight against the Oilers.

The Oilers are undeserving of their -200 price tag against the Canucks tonight. We’re anticipating a closer-than-expected battle and are backing the Canucks to cover the puckline and for this game to go to overtime.

The Picks: Canucks +1.5 -150, 60-minute tie +350

