NHL Betting Guide for October 17th

We were delighted to have a 14-game Saturday NHL slate, but we’re paying for that today. It’s just one lonely game on the NHL schedule today, and it’s the Ottawa Senators hosting the Dallas Stars in an early evening contest. Goals were at a premium yesterday, with nine of the 14 games staying under the total, with eight teams scoring just one goal. That trend could reverse today, as these teams compete on a quick turnaround.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Stars -146|Senators +124

Spread: Stars -1.5 (+188)|Senators +1.5 (-230)

Total: 5.5 Over -106|Under -114

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators News, Analysis, and Picks

Both teams come into today’s contest on the second night of a back-to-back. The Sens were handed a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Stars suffered an identical fate against the Boston Bruins. Goaltender usage is vital, as both teams relied on their primary goalies on Saturday night, meaning it’s a battle of backups tonight.

Anton Khudobin is the confirmed starter for the Stars. The 35-year-old relieved Braden Holtby in the Stars season-opener after Holtby was forced to leave due to dehydration, but this will be his first start of the season. Khudobin is coming off a down year, posting a 90.5% save percentage and stopping 80.0% of high-danger chances. He’s unlikely to thrive again this year unless the Stars can tidy up their defensive zone play.

The Stars have been one of the worst teams at five-on-five to start the year; posting expected goals-for percentages below 50.0% in their first two games. Dallas gave up 33 shots against the New York Rangers and followed that up with 40 more against the Bruins last night. Across all strengths, the Stars gave up 62 scoring chances in both games, although they were more effective at limiting the Bruins in their second game.

We’re expecting the Senators to come out firing, as they did in their home-opener against the Leafs. Ottawa attempted 38 scoring and 16 high-danger chances at five-on-five in that game while posting a 52.8% Corsi rating. Those are similar metrics to what we saw from the Sens on home ice at the end of last season. The Sens finished the season by posting an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0% in five of their final six games. Ottawa’s youngsters thrive when playing on home ice.

Ottawa has a succinct advantage playing at home, and that’s not reflected in the betting price. The quick turnaround and travel for both teams could make this a sloppy game. That could leave these backup goalies out to dry as these offenses run rampant. Senators and the over are the plays.

The Picks: Senators +124, Over 5.5 -106

