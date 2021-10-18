NHL Betting Guide for October 18th

There are four games on the docket tonight. We will focus on the Rangers at Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET and the Ducks at Flames at 9:30 PM ET.

New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Rangers +156 / Leafs -188

Spread: Rangers -160 (+1.5) / Leafs +132 (-1.5)

Total: Over 6 (-114) Under 6 (-106)

New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs News, Analysis, and Picks

Reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews will finally hit the ice for the first time this season, and with that, our confidence in the Leafs grows. Toronto is playing host to a Rangers team that is probably a little underrated. In the previous season, the Rangers were in the top half of the league in goals against and the top ten in goals for. New York is a group of high-end talent mixed with high-potential youngsters. The team has a young defensive core led by the current Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox. Its goalie tandem is respectable, and Igor Shesterkin is off to a solid start.

Meanwhile, Matthews’ return is the story here. The Leafs’ superstar has a habit of making big entrances. Matthews has scored in his first game of the season every year besides this past one. We expect him to make an impact early and show why he’s the goal-scoring king of the league. With the focus on Matthews, don’t be surprised if Toronto’s captain, John Tavares, can find the back of the net as well.

The Picks: Spread Leafs -1.5 (+132), First Goal Scorer: Auston Matthews (+950), Any Time Scorer: Auston Matthews (-113), Any Time Scorer: John Tavares (+150)

Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Ducks +184 / Flames -220

Spread: Jets -1.5 (-152) Flames +1.5 (+126)

Total: Over 5.5 (-105) Under 5.5 (-115)

Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames News, Analysis, and Picks

We only have one game to judge Calgary with, but they did have a decent preseason leading into the year. The Flames lost their season opener to Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, giving up five goals. However, we expect a better showing against one of the previous seasons’ worst teams. Anaheim was dead last in goals for in 2020-21 and allowed more goals than 22 other teams. However, the Ducks do have a few notable additions in Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, but it’s too early to rest the team’s success on their shoulders. On the positive side, Anaheim has broken even through two games and handed the disappointing Jets a 4-1 loss.

By no means should Calgary be a dominant team this year, but they should be able to handle a Ducks team that is still trying to find its place. Johnny Gaudreau didn’t score in Calgary’s first game, but it’s only a matter of time until he finds the back of the net. Also, the Flames get to keep one-half of its top defensive pairing, Rasmus Andersson, in the lineup despite what seemed to be a headbutt on Kailer Yamamoto during the Oilers game. We expect Calgary to pick up a win in this one.

The Picks: Flames Moneyline (-220), Total Over 5.5 (-105), 1st Period Result: Calgary Flames (+124)