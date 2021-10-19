NHL Betting Guide for October 19th

It’s a busy night in the NHL, with eleven games taking place this evening. Our bets tonight will be concerning the Panthers at Lightning and the Stars at Penguins, both starting at 7 PM ET.

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Panthers +108 / Lightning -126

Spread: Panthers -255 (+1.5) / Lightning +205 (-1.5)

Total: Over 6 (-120) Under 6 (-102)

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning News, Analysis, and Picks

Tampa Bay has had a decent start but lost its superstar forward Nikita Kucherov, to injury the other night. Opposite them, the Panthers are off to a hot start, coming away with wins in both of their games. Looking through Florida’s top three lines, there is a lot to make a Panther fan happy. Carter Verhaeghe has found his place alongside Aleksander Barkov. Although they’re moving Sam Reinhart to the third line, Anthony Duclair has shown in the past that he’s not uncomfortable with the extra minutes. Sam Bennett and Jonathan Huberdeau make the Panthers’ second line a constant threat, and with Reinhart joining the third line alongside Frank Vatrano and youngster Anton Lundell, the Lightning defense are in for a long night.

Meanwhile, the Stanley Cup champs’ roster isn’t looking quite as good as it did entering the season. Even with Steven Stamkos off to a hot start, losing Kucherov leaves a void on the top line. However, the Lightning are still an offensive threat with Stamkos and Brayden Point, and the team’s backend is still great. Tampa Bay averages 3.67 goals a game through its first three games, and Florida has averaged five goals a game through its first two. The Panthers are a little underrated by the oddsmakers in this matchup, and we’ve already seen the early odds trend in that direction.

The Picks: Panthers Moneyline (+108), 1st Period Result: Panthers (+192), Alternative Total Goals 2: Over 5.5 (-150)

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Stars +112 / Penguins -132

Spread: Stars +1.5 (-250) Penguins -1.5 (+202)

Total: Over 5.5 (-112) Under 5.5 (-108)

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins News, Analysis, and Picks

Taking a look at the Penguins’ lineup makes it hard to believe they are performing the way they are without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, but they are. The Stars are also without standout Jason Robertson due to injury, and looking through analytical models indicates Dallas’ offense relied heavily on Robertson this past season. Pittsburgh sits tied for second in goals for per game with five, while Dallas is tied at second-worst with two. It’s still very early in the season, but the Stars are not in the spot they want to be. This game questions whether we wish to wager on the Penguins continuing their success without their superstars or whether we think the Stars roster can pull it together. On paper, we’d much rather have Dallas’ top two lines leading the way than Pittsburgh’s current front six. However, the early numbers would tell you otherwise. We’re going to bet the wheels eventually fall off for Pittsburgh, and Dallas finds its stride.

The Picks: Stars Moneyline (+112), Total Over 5.5 (-112), Will There Be Overtime: No -400

