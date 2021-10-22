NHL Betting Guide for October 22nd

We’re kicking off the weekend with a four-game NHL slate, part of a massive 21-game weekend. Hockey starts at 6 pm ET tonight, and with day games on Saturday and Sunday, there will be a hockey game until Monday morning. Unders nearly swept the board last night, going 9-1-1. Look for the pendulum to start swinging the other way, as under are cashing at a 66.7% rate since Saturday.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Oilers +116|Golden Knights -136

Spread: Oilers +1.5 (-215)|Golden Knights -1.5 (+176)

Total: 6.5 Over -102|Under -120

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights News, Analysis, and Picks

The Edmonton Oilers are undefeated through four games but face a tough spot against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night. Vegas started to get their metrics working in their favor and will be ready to capitalize against the Oil.

Edmonton is fresh off a 5-1 victory last night against the Arizona Coyotes. Mikko Koskinen started in that game, but the Oilers don’t have a Mike Smith to fall back on tonight. Their veteran netminder was transferred to the injured reserve earlier in the week, meaning Koskinen has to play both nights of the back-to-back, or youngster Stuart Skinner could get the second start of his career. Neither option is a good option.

The Golden Knights put up an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0% at five-on-five for the first time this season in their last game against the St. Louis Blues. It was a step in the right direction after starting the season with two subpar outings. At five-on-five, Vegas had 38 shots, 30 scoring, and 13 high-danger chances against the Blues. That type of production against the Oilers could lead to significant output when dealing with challenging goaltending circumstances.

The Oilers have the offensive firepower to keep pace with the Golden Knights, which should lead to a high-scoring game. We give the home team the edge as they build off the momentum from their previous contest and take advantage of the Oilers in a bad spot.

The Picks: Golden Knights -136, Over 6.5 -102

San Jose Sharks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Sharks +198|Maple Leafs -240

Spread: Sharks +1.5 (-130)|Maple Leafs -1.5 (+108)

Total: 6.5 Over +104|Under -128

San Jose Sharks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs News, Analysis, and Picks

The San Jose Sharks are in the same position as the Oilers, coming into their contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs on the second night of a back-to-back with travel. The betting market favors the Leafs by a substantial margin, which is rightfully deserved.

San Jose is 3-0-0 to start the season, despite getting outplayed in two of three contests. The Sharks have posted negative relative possession and scoring chance metrics at five-on-five in each of their past two games. Consequently, they’ve posted expected goals-for percentages below 50.0% in each of those games. The Sharks are overachieving relative to their supporting metrics, which has resulted in the second-highest PDO in the league at 1.084.

The Maple Leafs remain a force, although their record doesn’t reflect that. Toronto sits with the sixth-best expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five and third-best across all strengths but only has two wins through their first four games. The Leafs’ output hasn’t matched their production early. Leafs’ skaters remain well off their expected output thanks to the fifth-worst shooting percentage in the league and resulting in a below-average PDO. All of which points towards the Leafs as progression candidates.

These teams are positioned on opposite ends of the spectrum and will each be closer to the middle after tonight’s contest. The Leafs are progression candidates, while the Sharks will come falling back down to earth to match their production metrics after flying too close to the sun. This line is steep but could move further in favor of the Leafs before puck drop.

The Picks: Maple Leafs -240

