NHL Betting Guide for October 24th

NHL Betting Guide for October 23rd

The Saturday slate of games did not disappoint, with a bevy of high-scoring action. Eight of the 13 contests went over the total, with four under and one push. The betting market appears to see a reversal in that trend today, with the under juiced in three of the four games.

New York Islanders vs. Vegas Golden Knights Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Islanders +118|Golden Knights -138

Spread: Islanders +1.5 (-240)|Golden Knights -1.5 (+195)

Total: 5.5 Over -104|Under -118

New York Islanders vs. Vegas Golden Knights News, Analysis, and Picks

The Vegas Golden Knights have been trending in the right direction for the past couple of outings but don’t have the results to show for it yet. The Knights are in a favorable betting spot against the New York Islanders tonight, and we’re betting they use it to get back in the win column.

Vegas has posted expected goals-for percentages above 50.0% in each of their past two outings. This is in contrast to their poor start, in which their first two opponents dominated them. One of the factors impacting the Knights’ probability of success was their questionable defensive zone coverage. Vegas allowed 42 high-danger chances at five-on-five in their last contest before tightening things up against the Edmonton Oilers. The Knights limited Edmonton to six quality chances and 16 scoring opportunities at five-on-five, posting their best game score of the season.

Another indicator that the Knights are due for progression is their PDO. Vegas has the seventh-worst PDO in the league, and after consecutive strong outings, we should expect the Knights to see increases in their shooting and save percentages.

They’re also getting the Islanders in a tough spot. New York comes into tonight’s contest on the second night of a back-to-back, starting their primary goalie, Ilya Sorokin, on the first night. Whether the Islanders start Sorokin or backup Cory Schneider, circumstances favor the Knights.

The Islanders aren’t the type of team to push the pace offensively, making it challenging for them to keep pace with the Knights. The Islanders have attempted five or fewer high-danger chances in three of their past four outings, failing to out-chance their opponents in any of the four games.

This is an excellent spot to back the home team. The Knights are priced as modest -138 favorites, but there’s better than a 58.0% chance they win.

The Picks: Golden Knights -138

Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Red Wings +142|Blackhawks -168

Spread: Red Wings +1.5 (-192)|Blackhawks -1.5 (+158)

Total: 6 Over -104|Under -118

Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks News, Analysis, and Picks

The Detroit Red Wings have a date with an Original Six foe for the second night in a row. Tonight it’s a contest with the struggling Chicago Blackhawks. Detroit was humbled in a 6-1 defeat last night, but their advanced metrics support the game being much closer than the score implies.

The Red Wings put up a 45.6% expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five against the Habs, but we’re outscored 4-0. The Wings undoing was a poor performance from Thomas Greiss, who stopped just 12 of 17 shots. Alex Nedeljkovic came on in relief, stopping all six shots he faced. Whoever gets the start tonight is in a good position for an above-average performance against a Blackhawks team that has a hard time generating offense.

Chicago has attempted eight or fewer high-danger chances at five-on-five in three of their five games this season. Consequently, the Hawks have scored only three goals at five-on-five, posting the league’s worst shooting percentage.

Marc-Andre Fleury has been equally disappointing in net, stopping only 84.0% of shots faced, forcing the Hawks to turn to Kevin Lankinen tonight. Lankinen has been similarly frustrating, posting an 88.4% save percentage and only 66.7% high-danger chances at even strength.

The Blackhawks are a disaster on both ends of the ice and are undeserving of their steep moneyline price. We’re betting the Wings keep it close enough to get at least a point.

The Picks: Regulation draw +330

