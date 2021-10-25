NHL Betting Guide for October 25

NHL favorites are off to a fast start as they’re 48-25-6-3 (58.5%) on the money line thus far this season. That’s enough to grab my attention which means it’s an angle I’d look to take advantage of over the coming weeks. As a result, I’ll look to target undervalued favorites in the market, and I was able to find one on Monday night that ticks all the boxes.

Let’s dig into the matchup.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Lightning -176 | Sabres +148

Spread: Lightning -1.5 (+146)|Sabres +1.5 (-178)

Total: 6 Over -112|Under -108

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Buffalo Sabres News, Analysis and Picks

The Tampa Bay Lightning are off to a rocky start in their Stanley Cup defense. The betting markets have soured on them, which inherently creates some value even though they’re the favorite in the matchup. Hockey can be tricky because you can get good shots at the net, yet the puck still won’t get across the line. However, the advanced numbers suggest that perhaps the Lightning have been a bit unlucky.

Hockey-reference.com ranks Tampa Bay sixth in the percentage of high-danger scoring chances (54.5) in its favor.

I don’t think this is the time to panic and abandon the Lightning completely. After all, they began the season against a much more challenging schedule compared to Buffalo. However, there are a few worrying signs defensively. One thing to watch over their next few games would be to see if Tampa Bay can stay out of the penalty box and do a better job on the penalty kill when they have to.

Nonetheless, if Monday’s game becomes a high-scoring affair, I’m not sure that would benefit the Sabres’ advantage. Tampa Bay has enough firepower to get hot at a moment’s notice, and we’ve seen five of the last seven meetings between these two teams go over the total. That’s not how the Sabres would prefer to play this game, as they are just 1-3 to the over this season.

Tampa Bay’s won the last seven meetings between the two teams, and much of that has to do with the high-scoring games they’ve played. Given their head-to-head success against the Sabres, I think this is the perfect opponent for the Lightning to snap their two-game losing streak.

As a result, I’ll look to grab the Lightning on the three-way money line at -115 odds.

The Picks: Lightning three-way ML -115

