NHL Betting Guide for Sunday, November 14

Sunday’s are generally reserved for football, but we have a busy six-game NHL schedule to look forward to today, with five of those games starting at 7 pm ET or later. Last night’s schedule didn’t disappoint, with eight games going over their respective totals and three games getting sorted out in overtime. Keep an eye on those trends as teams conclude a busy week in the Chell.

Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Oilers -110|Blues -110

Spread: Oilers +1.5 (-300)|Blues -1.5 (+235)

Total: Over 6 -118|Under -104

Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues News, Analysis, and Picks

The Edmonton Oilers head into their Sunday night clash with the St. Louis Blues playing their third game in four nights and fourth in six, with all four games coming on the road. The Blues are playing under the same circumstances, only alternating their four games between home and road contests all week. St. Louis is also coming in on the second night of a back-to-back, leading to a sloppy hockey game.

The Oilers have been let down by goaltending over their recent sample, which was bound to happen sooner or later. Mikko Koskinen was stopping 93.4% of shots through his first seven starts of the season but has followed that up with an 85.2% mark over his past two starts. The Finish netminder remains above career norms and will likely continue to regress over the coming games. In doing so, it will bring down the Oilers league-best PDO with it.

The Blues have also struggled with preventing goals over their recent sample, giving up three or more in four of their past five. Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer have combined to stop 89.0% of shots over that span, dropping their collective season save percentage to 92.1%. That number is expected to continue to fall as Binnington remains above average and the Blues continue to allow an appalling amount of high-danger chances against.

St. Louis doesn’t play with the same defensive structure that helped them capture the 2019 Stanley Cup. The Blues have given up 12 or more quality chances in 10 of 13 games this season, for an average of 12.7 per game. You can’t afford Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl that type of space without paying the consequences. Oilers and the over is how we are approaching this game.

The Pick: Oilers -110, Over 6 -118

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Penguins +116|Capitals -140

Spread: Penguins +1.5 (-215)|Capitals -1.5 (+172)

Total: 6 Over -110|Under -110

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals News, Analysis, and Picks

The Pittsburgh Penguins will get a much-needed boost when they travel to take on the Washington Capitals. Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, and head coach Mike Sullivan are expected to rejoin the Pens for their Sunday contest against Alex Ovechkin and the Caps. All three team members were in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and unable to participate in team activities over the past couple of weeks.

The Pens have remained competitive despite COVID-19 impacting their roster over the past few weeks. Pittsburgh has the fourth-best expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five, posting a game score below 49.1% just once since October 23. Those metrics are likely to improve now that the Penguins are back to full health.

From an advanced metrics perspective, Washington hasn’t had the same type of success. At five-on-five, the Caps have posted an expected goals-for percentage below 50.0% in four straight games. Washington is 3-1-0 over that span despite the metrics working against them, creating an unsustainable imbalance that will result in fewer wins. That regression will likely be facilitated by an offensive well that runs dry, as the Caps’ 48 goals this season is well above the 37.6 expected value.

It’s progression versus regression tonight as the Penguins look to get back to their winning ways with a healthy lineup. Conversely, the Caps are winning more than their metrics imply and are due for regression as their offense continues to operate above expected. That creates an edge in backing the Penguins as moderately-priced underdogs.

The Picks: Penguins +116

