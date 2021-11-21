NHL Betting Guide for Sunday, November 21

We get an atypically busy NHL schedule on Sunday, with seven games scheduled. There are a pair of late afternoon games, followed by five evening games, capping off another exciting weekend of hockey. Seven of the 11 games yesterday went over the total, with eight favorites winning outright and five of those covering the puck line.

Calgary Flames vs. Boston Bruins Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Flames +142|Bruins -172

Spread: Flames +1.5 (-188)|Bruins -1.5 (+152)

Total: Over 5.5 -108|Under -114

Calgary Flames vs. Boston Bruins News, Analysis and Picks

There are a couple of similarities between the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames ahead of tonight’s contest in Bean Town. Both teams come into tonight’s match on the second night of a back-to-back off of wins; however, there is a notable difference in these teams’ advanced metrics.

The Bruins have been one of the best teams in the league this season, posting the second-best expected goals-for percentage across all strengths. The Flames have been nearly as impressive with the eighth-ranked rating, but there is a steep drop-off in their metrics on the road.

Tonight’s contest is the last game of a seven-game road trip for the Flames. They’ve been successful thus far, going 3-1-2, but there is a disconnect with their analytics. Calgary has been outplayed in four of the six games throughout that span, resulting in an unsustainable winning percentage. Cumulatively, the Flames have an expected goals-for percentage of 45.0% over that span with an actual rating of 64.3%. This has inflated the Flames’ road PDO to the highest level in the league and is a clear indicator that they are due for regression.

Boston is on the opposite end of the advanced metrics spectrum. The Bruins have outplayed four of their past five opponents, winning all four games. Their success can be related to an increase in output, as the B’s have scored 21 goals over their past four outings. That should continue against a Flames team that is due to come back down to earth.

The Flames’ recent hot streak has inflated their value in the betting market and overestimates their chances tonight against the Bruins. We’re backing Boston as home favorites.

The Pick: Bruins -172

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Blackhawks +128|Canucks -154

Spread: Blackhawks +1.5 (-215)|Canucks -1.5 (+172)

Total: 6 Over -102|Under -120

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks News, Analysis and Picks

It’s not an ideal spot for the struggling Chicago Blackhawks. The Hawks were dominated last night against the Edmonton Oilers and have to bounce back against the Vancouver Canucks with a quick turnaround. Working in the Hawks’ favor, the Canucks haven’t been very good this season.

The Nucks have been outplayed across all strengths in four of their past five games. Vancouver has a 40.4% expected goals-for percentage over that span, below their season average of 47.8%. The only time the Canucks posted a game score above 50.0% over that stretch was a 51.0% rating against the Colorado Avalanche two games ago. The Canucks don’t have very many metrics working in their favor. Vancouver has given up 30 or more scoring and 10 or more high-danger chances in four of those five games, out-chancing their opponents in quality chances just once. They’ll meet their match with the Blackhawks tonight.

Chicago has spiraled over their recent sample. The Hawks have outplayed just two of their opponents over their past nine games and have underwhelming offensive metrics. Chicago has attempted more than nine high-danger chances just three times over their nine-game stretch, out-chancing their opponents twice. They’re spending most of the time chasing, posting Corsi ratings above 50.0% in two of those games. The Hawks underachieved early this season, but they also didn’t earn the four wins over their past nine games.

These teams deserve each other, but the Canucks don’t deserve their -154 price tag. There may be an advantage in backing the Hawks tonight, but we’re looking at this game through a more lucrative lens and betting that it gets sorted out in overtime.

The Picks: 60-minute tie +320

