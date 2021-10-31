NHL Betting Guide for Sunday, October 31

Home teams had themselves a day yesterday, winning eight of the 10 contests. We get a modest five-game NHL slate on Halloween, with contests starting at 1 pm ET. Unders have been a reliable trend to end the week, as only six of the past 25 games have made it over the total. Keep an eye on that trend as we head into another exciting week of hockey.

We’ve outlined some of our favorite wagers from FanDuel Sportsbook in today’s NHL Betting Guide.

New York Rangers vs. Seattle Kraken Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Rangers -122|Kraken +102

Spread: Rangers -1.5 (+198)|Kraken +1.5 (-250)

Total: 5.5 Over -114|Under -106

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

New York Rangers vs. Seattle Kraken News, Analysis and Picks

The Seattle Kraken wrap up their first homestand on Sunday against the New York Rangers. The Kraken have won two in a row and can make it three wins in four home games with a victory over the Rangers tonight.

Seattle has used home ice to their advantage, posting a cumulative 61.1% expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five through three games. The Kraken have been smothering their opponents, allowing no more than four high-danger chances, with a paltry average of 2.7 and out-chancing their opponents 28-8.

The Rangers are on an impressive 5-1-0 streak, but their advanced metrics have them pointed towards regression. New York has overachieved relative to their metrics, getting outplayed in four of their past six games, getting out-possessed and out-shot in five of those six games. Those questionable metrics will be compounded by playing on the road, where they don’t have the advantage of last change.

The Rangers will be entering a correction phase, resulting in fewer wins, whereas the Kraken are flying high at home. Seattle’s stifling defense should keep the Rangers at bay, and they should walk away victorious.

The Pick: Kraken +102

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Blue Jackets +116|Devils -140

Spread: Blue Jackets +1.5 (-245)|Devils -1.5 (+194)

Total: 6 Over -102|Under -120

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils News, Analysis, and Picks

Bettors shouldn’t rely on the Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils to snap the under trend in the NHL. Both teams play a defensive brand of hockey that should result in another low-scoring game.

After besting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, the Devils come into the afternoon affair on the second day of a back-to-back. Jersey limited the Pens to nine high-danger chances at five-on-five, which was the fifth time in six games in which they held their opponents to nine or fewer. Scoring chances are equally hard to come by, with opponents attempting 23 or fewer in five of six, averaging 22.2 per game.

The Blue Jackets got their season off on the wrong foot but have turned things around thanks to improved defensive play. Columbus has limited their past three opponents to nine or fewer high-danger and 26 or fewer scoring chances. The Jackets have allowed four or more goals in two of those games but should see decreased goals against with sustained defensive play.

We’re expecting a reserved Devils effort today as they play for the second time in as many days. That suits the Blue Jackets, who will rely on their defense to limit the Devils on Sunday, resulting in a game that stays under the total.

The Picks: Under 6 -120

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid