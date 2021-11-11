NHL Betting Guide for Thursday, November 11

A salute to those serving, those who have served, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice on Veterans and Remembrance Day.

After having only three games on the Wednesday night docket, we’re rewarded with a hefty 11-game slate on Thursday. The games are spread out across all time zones, although there is an emphasis on East Coast matchups, with six pucks dropping during the 7 pm ET hour. We’ve only seen four overs across the past 13 games, and it’s a trend worth monitoring as we head into the weekend.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Ottawa Senators Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Kings -120|Senators +100

Spread: Kings -1.5 (+220)|Senators +1.5 (-280)

Total: Over 6 +100|Under -122

Los Angeles Kings vs. Ottawa Senators News, Analysis, and Picks

Money is coming in on the Los Angeles Kings in their Thursday night matchup against the Ottawa Senators. The Kings are up to -120 favorites, and we’re expecting the line to continue moving. However, tonight’s spot looks like a good time to back the home underdog Sens.

Scheduling-wise it’s a bit of a flat spot for the Kings. LA is coming off back-to-back road wins against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens and will be playing their third game in four nights when they meet the Sens. The Kings could be looking right past Ottawa, ahead to their Saturday matchup against the Winnipeg Jets.

We can’t look past the Kings’ questionable metrics either. LA has six consecutive wins, getting substantially outplayed at five-on-five over their past four. In total, the Kings have posted a cumulative 39.6% expected goals-for percentage over that four-game sample, getting out-chanced in scoring and high-danger chances in all four.

The Sens have been more competitive this season, especially on home ice. Ottawa has a 50.7% expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five, posting positive relative scoring and high-danger chance metrics. The Sens haven’t been able to translate their performances into wins, though, as they are 2-5-0 at home. Solid relative metrics and a PDO below 1.000 imply that the Sens are progression candidates.

We’re betting the Sens start to turn things around as home underdogs on Thursday night.

The Pick: Senators +100

Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Panthers -126|Penguins +105

Spread: Panthers -1.5 (+205)|Penguins +1.5 (-260)

Total: 6 Over -110|Under -110

Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins News, Analysis, and Picks

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to sort through their COVID-19 issues, but that hasn’t impacted their on-ice product. The Pens remain one of the strongest teams in the NHL, and they should continue that dominance against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Pittsburgh has posted an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0% at five-on-five in nine of their 11 games, and they have yet to post a game score below 48.2%. In total, they have the second-best rating in the league this season, but they don’t have the results to back it up. The Penguins have the 22nd-ranked points percentage in the league and only four wins through their first 12 games, albeit four of their losses have come in overtime or a shootout.

Opposite of the Pens, the Panthers’ underlying metrics don’t support that they should be as successful as they have been. Florida has outplayed just six of their 13 opponents at five-on-five but has collected 10 wins this season. The Panthers have the eighth-ranked shooting percentage and 12th-ranked save percentage at five-on-five, resulting in the ninth-ranked PDO. Their save and shooting percentages jump to second and eighth across all strengths, firmly planting the Panthers on the unsustainable side of the spectrum.

The Panthers could be starting to break, as they have allowed four or more goals at five-on-five in two of their past four games and four or more goals in three of their past four. It’s also worth noting that this will be Florida’s third road game in four nights.

The Penguins deserve more wins than they have this season, and the Panthers have started their regression towards the mean. We’re backing the Pens as plus-money underdogs on home ice.

The Picks: Penguins +105

