NHL Betting Guide for Thursday, October 28

Fans of overtime hockey were delighted to see three of the five games reach the coveted fourth period last night, as were those who enjoy low-scoring games, with four of the five matchups staying under their respective total. There’s a nine-game slate on the docket tonight, with five of the nine games happening on the west coast with puck drop scheduled for 10 p.m. ET or later.

Calgary Flames vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Flames +108|Penguins -126

Spread: Flames +1.5 (-245)|Penguins -1.5 (+198)

Total: 5.5 Over -110|Under -110

Calgary Flames vs. Pittsburgh Penguins News, Analysis, and Picks

After dropping their first two games of the season, the Calgary Flames have rattled off four straight victories to move into second place in the Pacific Division standings early in the season. They conclude their five-game road trip tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins and can head home with a clean sweep with a win.

The Flames rely on structured defensive zone hockey to limit their opponents’ chances, and they’ve been effective with it so far this season. Calgary has allowed nine or fewer high-danger and 20 or fewer scoring chances at five-on-five in five of their six games. The Flames’ opportunistic offense has been effective at creating opportunities, as the Flames have out-chanced their opponents in four of six games this season.

There have been a few speed bumps to start the season for the Penguins. Captain Sidney Crosby continues to rehabilitate from wrist surgery in September, while Evgeni Malkin recovers from knee surgery in June. Those absences have been compounded by a COVID-19 outbreak that has shelved Jeff Carter and Kris Letang, among others.

The Pens were able to skate past the Toronto Maple Leafs with a shell of their roster but were outplayed by the Tampa Bay Lightning. So far this season, the Penguins have played a similar brand of hockey as the Flames, relying on a smothering defense in their end and giving up eight or fewer high-danger chances in five of their six games.

This game will be played between the blue lines, as neither team gives up chances in their end, which should lead to a low-scoring game. We give the Flames the edge against a banged-up Pens team that will be relying on third-line players for first-line production.

The Pick: Under 5.5 -110, Flames +108

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vancouver Canucks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Flyers +108|Canucks -126

Spread: Flyers +1.5 (-240)|Canucks -1.5 (+195)

Total: 6.5 Over -110|Under -110

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vancouver Canucks News, Analysis and Picks

The Philadelphia Flyers take to the ice for their second game in as many nights when they travel to take on the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

The Flyers play a more reckless brand of hockey, abandoning defensive coverage to create more offensive opportunities, which cost them against the Canucks in their first game of the season. The Flyers gave up 13 high-danger chances in that game and 40 scoring opportunities. Philadelphia has allowed 11 or more quality chances in all five games this season and 32 or more scoring chances in four of five games.

Their style of play has suited them well to start the season, as the Flyers enter tonight’s contest with a 3-1-1 record, but it’s also resulted in unsustainable output. Philadelphia is skating around with a 1.066 PDO, thanks to high shooting and save percentages. The Flyers have the league’s best shooting percentage at 15.3% and the 12th-ranked save percentage. We’re expecting both to regress toward average and the Flyers points percentage to come down with it.

The Canucks are in an ideal spot tonight. Their offense thrives with additional opportunities, and they’ll have plenty of chances against a Flyers team skating on their first back-to-back of the season. The Canucks offense relies on their powerplay to generate offense, recording six powerplay goals through their first seven games. The Flyers rank in the league’s bottom half with an 80.0% kill rate, giving the Canucks yet another edge.

It’s a short price on the Canucks in a favorable spot, and it’s not worth passing up. We like the Canucks to get their first win of the season on home ice.

The Picks: Canucks -126

