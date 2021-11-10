NHL Betting Guide for Wednesday, November 10

There’s something funny going on in the NHL these days. We had a two-day reprieve from overtime wagers and then got hit with another five on Tuesday’s 10-game slate. Underdogs were even more trendy, with eight of 10 dogs cashing last night too. All things considered, it was a profitable Tuesday night in the Chell. It’s a much quieter schedule today as we only have three games to choose from.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Maple Leafs -140|Flyers +116

Spread: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+184)|Flyers +1.5 (-230)

Total: Over 6 -115|Under -105

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Philadelphia Flyers are skating around without a defensive care in the world. They’ll have to find a way to limit a Toronto Maple Leafs’ attack that is starting to find its rhythm.

The Flyers have been let down by shoddy defensive zone coverage over their past few games. Opponents have attempted 10 or more high-danger chances and 26 or more shots in three of their past four games, for an average of 11.8 quality chances and 26.8 shots per game. Those five-on-five metrics don’t sound half bad when we consider their defensive metrics across all strengths. Philadelphia is giving up an astounding 15.3 high-danger chances, 33.3 shots, and 30.1 scoring opportunities per game over their past four games.

Somehow, the Flyers have managed to stay under the total in all four games despite their terrible defensive play, but we’re expecting a different outcome on Wednesday night. That’s because the Leafs are bringing a blazing offensive unit into tonight’s matchup. Toronto has attempted no fewer than 11 high-danger and 36 scoring chances in any of their past five games, for respective averages of 15.8 and 40.5.

Toronto’s shooting percentage remains well below expected, considering their offensive efficiency, as they are scoring on just 7.3% of their shots, just 28th in the league. That should progress over the coming games, bringing their PDO up towards average.

The Leafs are due for progression while the Flyers are due for regression, and it should all come crashing together in a high-scoring game in Philadelphia tonight. The Leafs should get the better of Philly in a game where the goals are plentiful.

The Pick: Maple Leafs -140, Over 6 -115

Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Wild -215|Coyotes +176

Spread: Wild -1.5 (+128)|Coyotes +1.5 (-158)

Total: 5.5 Over -110|Under -110

Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes News, Analysis, and Picks

The Minnesota Wild kick off a three-game in four-night road trip, starting tonight in Arizona against the Coyotes. That could spell trouble for a Wild team that is struggling through their road schedule.

Across all strengths, the Wild have been outplayed in three of their past five games. Typically, the Wild rely on strong defensive zone coverage to limit their opponents, but that has been absent from their road efforts. Minnesota has given up 10 or more high-danger chances in three of their past five, for an average of 11.2 per game. Worse, they’ve been out-chanced in four of those games and are averaging just 9.2 quality chances over their recent sample.

Scoring chances and shots are also flowing abundantly in their opponents’ favor, as the Wild have given up 30 or more scoring chances and shots in four of five, with Minny getting outworked in three of five. That could hurt them on night one of their back-to-back, with Kaapo Kahkonen and his 86.0% save percentage in net.

There is no sugar-coating how bad the Coyotes will be this season, and that’s reflected in their early outcomes. The Desert Dogs are 1-10-1 through their first 12 games; however, they have posted expected goals-for percentages above 50.0% in five of those games. When we filter down to home games, the Coyotes have outplayed their opponents in two of four games.

We have to be choosy when backing the Coyotes this season, but as +176 underdogs on home ice, with their opponent starting their backup tendy on the first night of a back-to-back, is one of those spots. Don’t be surprised if this one gets sorted out in overtime.

The Picks: Coyotes +176, 60-Minute Tie +340

