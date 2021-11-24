NHL Betting Guide for Wednesday, November 24

It was a chalky Tuesday night in the NHL, with all three favorites winnings and covering the puckline. That continued the early-week trend that has seen seven of nine moneyline chalk win outright. We are diving headfirst into a bustling 14-game Wednesday docket. It’s a front-loaded schedule with eight games starting at 7:30 pm ET or earlier, but there’s also something for the after-hours crowd, with four games scheduled to begin at 10 pm ET or later.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Canucks +188|Penguins -230

Spread: Canucks +1.5 (-144)|Penguins -1.5 (+118)

Total: Over 6 +100|Under -122

Vancouver Canucks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins News, Analysis, and Picks

The Vancouver Canucks started the season with six straight road games followed by 10 of their next 13 on home ice. That would have been a good time to build some chemistry and momentum to elevate their position in the Pacific Division standings. Alas, it was a wasted opportunity as the Nucks went 3-9-1 and head back out onto the road with more questions than answers.

Vancouver’s metrics improved while at home, but we can’t overlook their terrible road analytics. The Canucks have allowed 11 or more high-danger chances at five-on-five in six of their nine road games. Their defense is an abomination, as they allow an average of 11.4 high-danger chances per game at five-on-five, jumping up to 14.3 across all strengths. The Canucks also allow 30.8 scoring chances and 34.0 shots per game as the visitors this season.

Opposite of the Nucks, the Penguins are trending up right now. The Pens returned to nearly full strength over the past week after dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, and the metrics improved immediately. Pittsburgh has outplayed their opponents in three of their past four games, posting expected goals-for ratings above 60.0% in all three games. Sidney Crosby and company have attempted 14 or more high-danger chances and 32 or more scoring chances in three of those four games, posting a 61.6% high-danger and 58.6% scoring chance ratios across all four games.

The Penguins’ output has not yet caught up with their production, implying that they are progression candidates against the Canucks. Vancouver struggles on the road and will be at a deficit again tonight. Pittsburgh walks in this one, and the game should find its way over the total.

The Pick: Penguins -230, Over 6 +100

Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Canadiens +176|Capitals -215

Spread: Canadiens +1.5 (-154)|Capitals -1.5 (+126)

Total: 6 Over -110|Under -110

Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals News, Analysis, and Picks

The Washington Capitals sit second in the Metropolitan Division with only three regulation losses through their first 19 games. However, the Caps have overachieved relative to their production metrics, leaving them at risk of slipping up against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

There are several indicators that the Caps are headed towards a correction phase. The Caps have the 11th-ranked expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five but the fourth-best actual goals-for rating and the fifth-best points percentage. Their efforts have resulted in the second-highest PDO in the league, with inflated shooting and save percentages.

That disconnect between production and output is highlighted over their recent stretch, as the Caps have been outplayed in six of their past nine. Despite that, Washington has won five of those games, which is another red flag that they are due for regression.

The Habs are on the opposite end of the PDO spectrum, sitting with the fifth-worst mark in the league. Their shooting percentage is dragging them down, as the Habs have the third-worst rating in the league. Montreal forwards are due for increased output, and the snowball should start rolling.

Montreal gets a boost with Jake Allen returning to the crease tonight, and he should help the Habs win consecutive games for the first time this season. This line will likely continue to shift in the Caps favor, so you may get a better price by waiting, but we’re backing the Habs.

The Picks: Canadiens +176

