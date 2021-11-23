NHL Betting Preview: Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars

With only three games on the NHL Schedule Tuesday night, there has never been a better opportunity to put your eyes on the performance that Connor McDavid and Leon Draisatl put on nightly.

McDavid’s Oilers head to the American Airlines Center in Dallas to take on the Stars. Puck drop on this western conference match is 8:30 PM ET, so make sure you head to FanDuel Sportbook to get your bets in before it’s too late.

EDMONTON OILERS VS. DALLAS STARS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Oilers -104 | Stars -115

Puckline: Oilers +1.5 (-290) | Stars -1.5 (+225)

Total: Over 6.5 (+100) | Under 6.5 (-122)

EDMONTON OILERS VS. DALLAS STARS NEWS, ANALYSIS, AND PICKS

If you ever needed a reason to take the over, no matter what it is. The Oilers are that reason. More specifically, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. Quite possibly the most fabulous duo to ever skate on the same team. The two are taking over NHL again this season.

Draisaitl currently leads the NHL with 35 points and McDavid right behind his linemate with 32. We aren’t sure dominant is the right word to describe these two anymore because the Oilers have scored an incredible 66 goals already this season.

Edmonton’s back end has been a bit of a carousel, especially between the pipes. Expected to start Tuesday is 23-year-old Stuart Skinner, the winning goalie in Saturday’s 5-2 Oilers victory over the Blackhawks. Rookies are always a little unreliable and inconsistent, not to mention the Oilers will be without defenseman Darnell Nurse until at least mid-December. With the defense unstable, the offense will need to put the puck in the net, another reason to bet the over.

For anyone who likes betting the under, you only have one thing going for you Tuesday night; the Stars are the definition of average. It is hard to get excited about anything when you have a 7-7-2 record, and your leading point-getter is Miro Heiskanen with 13. So even if the Oilers score four or five. It’s a real possibility the Stars don’t hold up their end of the bargain, But we are still hammering the over simply because of 97.

THE PICKS: Oilers Moneyline (-104) | Total Goals: Over 6.5 (+100)