NHL Eastern Conference Champion Futures Odds and Analysis

The Tampa Bay Lightning open as the odds-on favorites to three-peat as Eastern Conference Champions. The Bolts are two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions and can become the first franchise since the New York Islanders in the early 1990s to win three consecutive Cups. However, several franchises are emerging as dark horses to dethrone the Bolts from their perch over the Eastern Conference. We have our sights set on one team in particular as early underdogs to capture the Eastern Conference Championship.

Top 10 Odds For NHL Eastern Conference Champion

Tampa Bay Lightning +310

Toronto Maple Leafs +600

Boston Bruins +800

New York Islanders +800

Florida Panthers +1100

Carolina Hurricanes +1200

New York Rangers +1300

Pittsburgh Penguins +1300

Washington Capitals +1300

Philadelphia Flyers +1600

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Toronto Maple Leafs (+600)

For better or for worse, Kyle Dubas believes in his group exorcising their playoff demons. The Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager took an unwavering stand after his team blew a 3-1 series lead last postseason, suffering another early playoff exit. The Leafs have embraced advanced analytics more than any other franchise and remain a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference. Their offseason consisted of tinkering with complementary pieces, leaving their core in tack, to validate Dubas’s confidence in the team. One of the Leafs’ shortcomings is in net, where they moved on from Frederik Andersen to sign Petr Mrazek to a three-year contract. Mrazek had a successful stint with the Carolina Hurricanes but has failed to post positive goals saved above average in consecutive seasons since 2014-15 and 2015-16. Too many things need to go right for the Leafs to be priced this highly. Pass.

Florida Panthers (+1100)

The Florida Panthers have moved up the futures board, as the betting public believes in the Panthers’ team. The advanced metrics support that the Panthers are due for another good season. Florida finished with the fourth-best expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five last season with elite possession and production metrics. The Panthers have a relatively young group, with only four players older than 30 on their roster. This team could live up to their offensive billing, but questions in net could hold Florida back again this season. Sergei Bobrovsky is three years into a seven-year contract, and early returns are uninspired. Bobrovsky has a 90.2% save percentage, -16.8 goals saved above average, and an 81.6% high-danger save percentage through his first two seasons in a Panthers uniform. Florida will be good, but not Eastern Conference Champions good.

Carolina Hurricanes (+1200)

Right below the Panthers on the Eastern Conference Champions futures board is the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes have been one of the best franchises in the NHL over the past three seasons, and now is their time to make a run to the Stanley Cup Finals. The Canes have finished no worse than sixth in expected goals-for percentage in any of the past three seasons and cumulatively have the second-best rating over that span. Carolina made gains this offseason, adding Frederik Andersen in net, Jesperi Kotkaniemi to their forwards’ corps, and Ethan Bear on the back end. Rod Brind’Amour gets the most out of his roster, and he has more weapons to add to his arsenal to make a deep run in 2021-22. At +1300, the Hurricanes are our pick to triumph over the Eastern Conference.

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid