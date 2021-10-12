NHL Norris Trophy Futures Odds and Analysis

Our NHL futures previews continue with a look at the James Norris Trophy market for the league’s best defenseman. It’s a usual suspect type of futures board, as three of the top 10 names on the board have won the award over the past four seasons. However, there are few names near the top of the list that warrant a closer examination ahead of puck drop on the 2021-22 NHL season, but there is one name that stands above the rest.

Top 10 Odds For NHL Norris Trophy Futures

Cale Makar +400

Victor Hedman +600

Adam Fox +1000

Charlie McAvoy +1200

Dougie Hamilton +1300

Roman Josi +1500

Aaron Ekblad +1500

Quinn Hughes +1900

Alex Pietrangelo +2200

Shea Theodore +2200

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Quinn Hughes (+1900)

Quinn Hughes was the best defenseman on an underwhelming Vancouver Canucks team last season. Thanks to impressive powerplay metrics, the young d-man led the Canucks with a 49.0% Corsi rating at five-on-five, jumping to 57.2% across all strengths. Hughes finished the season with a team-best 19 powerplay assists, creating more shots and scoring chances than he gave up across all strengths. He was also the only Canucks defenseman to finish the season with an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0% across all strengths. The Canucks acquired Oliver Ekman-Larsson this off-season, lessening the burden on Hughes and putting him in a position where he can be more successful. Hughes will shine in Vancouver, but there are a pair of defensemen in better situations.

Aaron Ekblad (+1500)

The Florida Panthers are a dark horse in the Eastern Conference and as potential Stanley Cup conversations, thanks to players like Aaron Ekblad. The former first overall selection has been a rock-solid defensive player with strong offensive upside. The Panthers rely on Ekblad in the defensive zone, starting him in their own end 53.6% of the time at five-on-five. Ekblad has not only been effective at limiting chances in his own end but getting the puck down the ice and creating chances. The 25-year-old finished last season with a 54.0% Corsi rating and expected goals-for percentage of 55.0%. Ekblad is putting himself in the same group as former Norris Trophy winner Victor Hedman with metrics such as that. Ekblad’s odds should improve throughout the season, but we’re not passing up the odds-on favorite in the betting market.

Cale Makar (+400)

It may be ill-advised to enter the futures market with the favorite to win the award, but barring injury, this will be the best price you get on Makar all season. The Colorado Avalanche defenseman was light years ahead of his competitors last season. He led the league in Corsi rating at five-on-five among all defensemen who played more than 48 minutes, finishing the year with a 60.9% rating. Makar’s metrics were even more impressive across all strengths, as this took into account his powerplay prowess. The second-year defenseman established a 65.5% Corsi rating, playing on the powerplay and penalty kill, ending the year with a mind-numbing 68.5% expected goals-for percentage. Makar’s points were evenly distributed across even strength and the man-advantage, tallying 22 points under each category. Furthering Makar’s chances is a supporting cast that is second-to-none, as the defenseman continues his development in just his third season in the league. There is not a better defenseman in the league than Makar, and this is the year the league takes notice.

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid