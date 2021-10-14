North Carolina State vs. Boston College Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The NC State Wolfpack (4-1) travels to Chestnut Hill to take on the Boston College Eagles (3-2) in an ACC showdown on Saturday, October 16.

NC State has been the more impressive team this year. They’re sitting at 4-1 on the season with a win over Clemson already under their belt. Pairing an efficient running game (172 rushing yards per game) with a downfield passing attack keeps defenses honest. Quarterback Devin Leary has 12 touchdown passes on the season.

The Wolfpack have won consistently with Leary under center, going 7-2 straight up in the past nine games that he has started. This will be the toughest test that Boston College has faced to date. In their lone test against Missouri, the Tigers threw for over 300 yards and had success against this secondary. Expect Leary to do more of the same.

Led by a good defensive front, NC State is allowing only 92 rushing yards per game on 3.4 yards per play. Limiting the Boston College rushing attack will put the onus on quarterback Dennis Grosel. Stepping up after starter Phil Jurkovec was lost for the season, Grosel has only thrown for four touchdowns to pair with four interceptions and hasn’t proven that he can consistently move the ball through the air.

I see this as a strong play on the Wolfpack. They have the better unit on both sides of the football and should find the cover if they play their game on the road. It hurts to lay the hook, but we’ll still back the Pack.

Pick: NC State -3.5