North Carolina State vs. Mississippi State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The NC State Wolfpack will travel to Starkville to do battle against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday night.

The Wolfpack got off to a strong start in 2021, blanking South Florida 45-0 and easily covering the 18-point spread for bettors. This is a solid, well-rounded team under head coach Dave Doeren that has a clear identity: they’re going to be one of the most physical teams in the ACC. They’ve been a different team under quarterback Devin Leary, who was lost to injury mid-season a year ago, going 4-0 over the last two seasons when he starts and completes the game.

After struggling to a 4-7 record in 2020 in the first year under Mike Leach, the Bulldogs again looked suspect in Week 1 as they narrowly defeated Louisiana Tech 35-34. The main positive takeaway is that the passing game (which is the entire offense under Leach) looked much improved, a hopeful sign that they’ll continue the trend of Leach offenses taking a massive leap forward in Year 2.

After averaging only 5.7 yards per attempt as a freshman, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers completed 39 of his 47 pass attempts for 370 yards and 3 touchdowns, with one interception, in Week 1. Although the stats were rough last year for Rogers, it’s important to keep in mind that he was a true freshman signal-caller playing against SEC-only competition. That’s a scenario in which very, very few quarterbacks have historically succeeded. Rogers and this passing attack will need to continue their improvement to hope for a successful season.

NC State has been a covering machine as of late, going 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games. They’re the more well-rounded team and have yet to lose a game in the past two seasons with Leary at quarterback.

Pick: NC State -1.5