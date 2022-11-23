BETTING NCAA NCAAF
12:30 PM, November 23, 2022

North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

North Carolina State Wolfpack (7-4) @ #18 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-2)

Date: Nov. 25 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
North Carolina State Wolfpack  Open -3   -110   O 56.5   -110   +210  
 Current +6.5   -115   55.5   -110   +195  
North Carolina Tar Heels  Open +3   -110   U 56.5   -110   -260  
 Current -6.5   -105   55.5   -110   -235  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, North Carolina State is 4-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 48.4 points per game which has been on average 2.9 points under the line for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, North Carolina is 8-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 67.5 points per game which has been on average 2.5 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, North Carolina State and North Carolina average 57.9 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 1.9 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, North Carolina State is 3-8-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -1.1 points per game which has been on average 3.2 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, North Carolina is 9-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 12.3 points per game which has been on average 3.2 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, North Carolina State and North Carolina average 6.7 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.2 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.