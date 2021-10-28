North Carolina vs. Notre Dame Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3) head to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) on Saturday, October 30. UNC enters fresh and rested after a bye week, but that’s nothing new for the Irish facing a fifth straight opponent that will have an extra week of preparation.

Is this possibly a letdown spot for the Irish after a dominant 31-16 win over rivals USC at home a week ago? Brain Kelly always has this team ready for war, but this is undeniably a tough scheduling spot.

As for the Tar Heels, everything runs through quarterback Sam Howell and receiver Josh Downs. Howell has seen his numbers dip across most statistics following a phenomenal 2020 season, but he remains one of the premier signal-callers in the country. Downs has embarrassed defenses all year long with his big-play ability, ranking fourth in the nation in receptions, eighth in yards and sixth in touchdowns. It will be paramount for Notre Dame to either slow down this duo to find the cover.

After uncharacteristically struggling all season to run the football behind a maligned offensive line, Notre Dame’s ground game broke out against USC as running back Kyren Williams accumulated 138 rushing yards and two scores. They’ll hope that it’s a sign of things to come against a beatable UNC defense allowing 28.9 points per game (92nd in the country).

Notre Dame has been hot, going 4-1 ATS in its last five games. The Irish appear to be the better team in this matchup facing off with an inconsistent UNC team. They have the advantage of playing at home. UNC’s offense is very RPO-based, and Notre Dame’s tough defensive front stymied that attack a year ago in a comfortable win. A new defensive coordinator is in town and the defense has taken a small step back from a year ago, but the gameplan has already been laid.