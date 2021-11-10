North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: North Carolina (33.1%) vs. Pittsburgh (66.9%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: North Carolina +6.5 – 3 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

College football fans will be treated to a fantastic midweek matchup in the ACC, where the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4) hit the road to take on the surging Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2).

Pitt has been one of the most pleasant surprises in college football. After years of meandering about in the middle of the pack in the ACC under coach Pat Narduzzi, 2021 has been a breakout year of sorts. The offense has been the key to victory, leading the nation with 45 points per game. Quarterback Kenny Pickett has truly taken off in his fourth year as the starter, ranking top-5 nationally in passing yards (3,171) and touchdowns (29).

Expect more points from the Panthers against a UNC defense ranked 111th in the country, allowing 33.5 points per game. Although the team held on for a thrilling 58-55 win over Wake Forest a week ago in which they trailed 45-27 midway through the third quarter, it was more of the same defensively. The D has allowed a grand total of 1,140 yards over the past two games.

We’ll target the Over in this matchup, as UNC should be able to put some points on the board as well. Led by star quarterback Sam Howell (3,107 yards from scrimmage, 28 total TDs) and star receiver Josh Downs (5th nationally with 1,014 receiving yards), this offense has scored at least 34 points in all but two games this season. This Pitt defense has been solid but has rarely been tested through the air. They’ve struggled to contain downfield aerial attacks in the few instances they have been put to the test, allowing 426 yards to Miami, 359 to Georgia Tech, and 357 to Western Michigan.

There’s a reason this total is set so high. Both teams have been able to score all year long, and we don’t see that changing here. We lean with the over, and the model likes UNC plus the points.