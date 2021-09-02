North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 09/03

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech CFB Game Information

UNC (0-0) VT (0-0) Date: 09/03/2021 Time: 06:00 PM

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

MoneyLine (Open): North Carolina (-230) vs Virginia Tech (180) MoneyLine (Current): North Carolina ( -226 ) vs Virginia Tech ( 180 ) Spread (Open): North Carolina (-6.5) vs. Virginia Tech (6.5) Spread (Current): North Carolina ( -6 ) vs. Virginia Tech ( 6 ) Game Total (Open): 67 Game Total (Current): 64

All CFB betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Odds to Win CFB Championship

Odds to Win CFB Championship: North Carolina (8000) Odds to Win CFB Championship: Virginia Tech ( 20000 )

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game Predictions and Picks SG Betting Model Win Probability: North Carolina (61.8%) vs. Virginia Tech (38.2%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Virginia Tech +183 2 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: North Carolina -6 2 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

North Carolina’s ascendence as a program under Mack Brown sees them entering the season with high expectations. Ranked at 10 in the preseason AP Poll, the Tar Heels have the makings of a dangerous team hoping to scratch the surface of challenging Clemson’s dominance over the rest of the conference. They’re led by one of – if not the – best quarterbacks in the country in Sam Howell, whose 68 career touchdown passes are more than any other ACC signal-caller has accrued during their first two seasons.

Although Howell returns, several key pieces will be missing from last year’s record-breaking offense that averaged 41.7 points per game and 537.2 total yards per game. The top four skill players (running backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome) depart for the NFL, bringing with them 2,385 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground and 1,783 yards and 14 scores through the air from a year ago.

Those are massive shoes to fill. Losing that much production and facing the Hokies in Lane Stadium Week 1 is a dicey proposition. A lot will be riding on Howell’s shoulders, but Tennessee transfer Ty Chandler brings experience in the running game, and he’ll be escorted by five returning offensive linemen.

Virginia Tech fans are at a crossroads with Head Coach Justin Fuente after recruiting numbers have steadily declined, and performance on the field hasn’t quite been up to par. They return only 13 starters. Braxton Burmeister will run the show offensively, where Fuente will lean on his dual-threat abilities to bolster an offense that loses some key pieces to their potent rushing attack from a year ago. Leading rusher Khalil Herbert (1183 yards on 7.6 yards per carry), first-round NFL draft pick offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw, and mobile quarterback Hendon Hooker are all gone from a season ago.

A lot will be riding on Fuente Friday night in Lane Stadium. Will this program show signs of life at home against a hyped-up opponent, or will Howell and this talented Tar Heel team prove to be too much?

All CFB game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid