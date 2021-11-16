Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Northern Illinois Huskies (7-3) look to capture their eighth MAC West title in 12 years as they hit the road to take on the Buffalo Bulls (4-6) on Wednesday, November 16.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround in Year 3 for Thomas Hammock and the Huskies after finishing 0-6 in 2020. They need a win over the Bulls or Western Michigan clinches the MAC West Division, so expect a concentrated effort.

The running game is the bread and butter of this team, evidenced by 220.4 yards per game on the ground. Jevyon Ducker has stepped into the starting role and responded with four straight 100-yard games. The quarterback room has seen improvement in 2021 with the insertion of Michigan State transfer Rocky Lombardi (18 total TDs). Look for the Huskies to relentlessly attack this Bulls rushing defense allowing 196.9 yards per game.

On the other side, the Bulls are in free-fall after surrendering 56 points in a loss to conference laughing-stock Bowling Green. They followed that up by getting blown out 45-18 by Miami (OH). This is a team without a clear direction right now, unless that direction is downward. I expect them to continue trending in that direction given the fact that Lance Leipold bolted for Kansas in the offseason, and several transfers exited with him. That’s a tough blow for any program to come back from — especially since Leipold is one of the sport’s best, in our opinion.

That being said, the Bulls should also be able to establish the ground game (196.8 YPG) against a poor Huskies rush defense (209 YPG). If targeting a total, the over gains some appeal given that it’ll be strength-on-weakness for both squads.

As for the side, we’re riding with the Huskies.

Pick: Northern Illinois -1.5