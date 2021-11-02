Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Northern Illinois vs. Kent State

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s officially that time of year. As the calendar turns to November, there’s football on nearly every night or day as the MAC offers up a bounty of weekday college football games for our viewing and gambling pleasure. Wednesday night gives us an especially intriguing matchup between the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-2) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (4-4).

Who would’ve thought a year ago that Northern Illinois would be in the driver’s seat in the MAC West standings with only a handful of games left to play? After a dismal 0-6 record in 2021, the Huskies are riding hot off a five-game winning streak and find themselves with a full two-game lead in the West.

The improvement has come on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they’ve upped their scoring average from 24.8 to 29.8, led by a dangerous rushing attack accumulating 232.8 yards per game, eighth in the country among non-option teams. Defensively, they’ve improved from 38.7 points per game to 31.5.

With starting running back Harrison Waylee out due to injury over the past few games, the team hasn’t skipped a beat. In the previous two games, freshman Jevyon Ducker has taken 64 carries for 393 yards on the ground — not bad! Expect the rushing attack to find repeated success against a Golden Flashes defense surrendering over 200 rushing yards per game.

Kent State remains a tough out due to the high-flying offense. Quarterback Dustin Crum has 62 career touchdowns, and emerging star Dante Cephas (683 yards, 6 TDs) provides a dangerous target at receiver.

Both teams should be able to score in this contest, so we’ll target the total.

Pick: Over 66.5