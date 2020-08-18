Northern Trust PGA Sports Betting Preview & Analysis

Key Facts

The FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived as the top 125 players in the standings descend on TPC Boston for the first leg of the three-leg postseason format at The Northern Trust. This is not the first time TPC Boston has hosted one of the legs of the FedEx Cup as it was the perennial home for the Dell Technologies Championship, so be sure to use that tournament and not The Northern Trust as your baseline for tracking historical performances. Also worth noting, there will be a cut this week as the field will be trimmed after 36 holes however there will be no cut for the final two legs of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. All odds are courtesy of the Fanduel Sportsbook.



Course Details

Event: The Northern Trust

Course: TPC Boston

Course Stats: Par 71, 7261 yards

Designer: Arnold Palmer

Greens: Bentgrass

Fairways: Bentgrass



FedExCup Playoff Format

Leg 1, The Northern Trust: Top 125 in FedEx standings, there will be a cut

Leg 2, BMW Championship: Top 70 at FedEx standings, no cut

Leg 3, Tour Championship: Top 30 at FedEx standings, no cut



Handicapping The Field

This tournament will feature the best of the best as only the Top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings will be invited to compete. Past TPC Boston winners include Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy (twice), Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson. The key metrics to examine this week are SG: Tee-to-Green, Birdie or better percentage, and Driving Distance as TPC Boston will test the players’ power off the tee.



Green Specialists

There are a few golfers who excel or regress when putting on certain types of surfaces. This week the bentgrass specialists include Henrik Norlander, Matthew Nesmith, and Tom Lewis. Their analytics show they putt better than their average on bentgrass while Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren, and Dustin Johnson tend to underperform their putting averages on that surface. Tread lightly with these metrics, they usually don’t determine who wins but they could help with your matchup picks.



Horse for the Course

Bryson DeChambeau is the first name that pops off the page this week as the polarizing polar bear is being booked as the odds on favorite at +1200 on FanDuel. DeChambeau leads the field in driving distance and birdie or better percentage and his recent form has been very solid with five top-5 finishes in seven tournaments since the restart including a victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. His biggest question mark is between the ears as a few incidents with rules officials have derailed DeChambeau’s efforts multiple times this season. Bryson has experienced success at TPC Boston before, capturing the Dell Technologies Championship in 2018 with a score of 16-under-par. Expect him to be near the top of the leaderboard again this weekend as long as his head doesn’t get in the way.



Best Bet

Patrick Reed is a golfer I’m keeping a very close eye on as his analytics and recent form continue to show value. Reed is the 9th favorite on the board at FanDuel right now being booked at +2800 to win outright. The better value here is in the leaderboard markets with Reed being priced in plus-money to finish inside the top 20. Reed won The Northern Trust last year albeit at a different course however, he has three finishes inside top-10 at TPC Boston in his career. Reed is coming off a solid weekend at the Wyndham Championship with rounds of 65 and 64 over the weekend, gaining 4.5 strokes on the field with his iron play. Reed has now gained strokes on approach and on the greens in two consecutive weeks as he heads into the FedEx Cup Playoffs with a ton of confidence.

PICK: Patrick Reed Top 20 +125