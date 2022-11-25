Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. USC Trojans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Notre Dame is 7-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 56.1 points per game which has been on average 1.5 points over the line for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, USC is 10-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 66.0 points per game which has been on average 3.6 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Notre Dame and USC average 61.0 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 3.5 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Notre Dame is 9-2-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 9.9 points per game which has been on average 9 points better than the spread for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, USC is 8-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 8.3 points per game which has been on average 5.5 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Notre Dame and USC average -0.8 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 6.3 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.