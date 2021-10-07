Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Notre Dame (52.8%) vs. Virginia Tech (47.2%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Notre Dame -1 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Notre Dame (4-1) will look to shake off a home loss to Cincinnati as they travel to Lane Stadium to take on Virginia Tech (3-1) on Saturday, October 9.

It’s the continuation of a very rough schedule for the Irish, who will be facing their third straight team coming off a bye week. Lane Stadium is no easy place to play, especially at night. There’s some uncertainty under center for the Irish, and head coach Brian Kelly will have his hands full trying to decipher between numerous underwhelming options against a defense that held Sam Howell and North Carolina to 10 points in the opener.

As of the time of this writing, it appears as though Drew Pyne will get the start under center for the Irish. He’s been hit or miss in limited action, completing six of eight passes for 81 yards and a touchdown against Wisconsin but struggling against Cincinnati, completing only nine of his 22 attempts.

The Hokie offense has been a cause for concern, only scoring over 21 points one time this season (35 against Middle Tennessee State). They haven’t had a confidence-inducing performance since the opening game against UNC — they were only up 14-7 on MTSU at the half, lost to West Virginia, and only beat FCS school Richmond by 11 points in a game they were -29 favorites.

The poor offensive numbers for both schools would point to an under. The trends agree: Virginia Tech has gone under the total in six straight games. The Irish have a solid rushing defense and allowed only 89 rushing yards on 30 carries against a good Cincinnati team. They should be able to limit this one-dimensional Hokie attack.

As for the side, Notre Dame has been lights out against ACC schools, winning 15 of their past 16 games against the conference. Still, they’ve been a tough team to trust, covering with ease over Wisconsin, meeting the spread against Purdue, but struggling against Cincinnati, Toledo, and Florida State. It’s difficult to trust them while the quarterback is an uncertainty, and they’re in such a difficult scheduling spot.

Still, the model likes Notre Dame as Virginia Tech has shown very little outside of their opening game.